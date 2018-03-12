autoevolution
Odell Beckham Jr Checks Out Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Chiron

12 Mar 2018
American football and its European counterpart have nothing in common... except in both cases, the athletes can earth millions. Not surprisingly, when "soccer" superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Giants star Odell Beckham Jr met, they discovered a mutual love for expensive cars.
The two got together on Friday in Madrid, Spain. And Beckham made sure to post it all over Instagram. "My brother, I couldn’t thank u enough for this, (you’ve) inspired me for years! U showed me luv fam! Thank u @cristiano," he wrote in one of his posts.

After signing each other's orange shoes, the two athletes walked over to Ronaldo's new baby, a Bugatti Chiron.

The 1,500 horsepower monster of a hypercar is coveted even by Odell, it seems, as he was humbled by the sound of the engine. But that didn't stop him from joking that Ronaldo ruined his car with the "CR7" side badges.

The New Orleans-born athlete rolls significantly, but perhaps not that big. He's posing next to a McLaren 720S and a Lamborghini Huracan, but the only two cars he's consistently seen in are an old CLS which he tuned over at WCC and a white Rolls-Royce Wraith.

By comparison, Ronaldo's car collection is huge, which is to be expected. With a yearly salary of around €32 million, he earns about 20 times than Beckham Jr, and that's not including the crazy corporate paychecks he also gets.

When he's not paying for the most powerful cars in the world, Ronaldo also gets them for free, like the RS7 Sportback he received from Audi in November last year.

The Chiron is a car lots of people talk about, but only 500 will own one, provided they have at least $3 million in their bank account. The Veyron's successor can reach 400 km/h (249 mph) in as little as 32.6 seconds while also being a lot more playful than its predecessor.

