Real Madrid Football Players Get New Company Cars From Audi

The handover event took place in the capital city of Madrid, but before they received the cars, Real’s players got their hands on the racing simulator for the e-tron FE04. You know, Audi’s Formula E electric race car, which will make its ePrix debut in Hong Kong on December 2, 2017.Dani Carvajal was crowned the fastest Real Madrid player of the lot, much to the disdain of Cristiano Ronaldo. As for the Audi models they received, 14 players opted for the Q7 full-size luxury. Three of them opted for the e-tron quattro plug-in hybrid. Coach Zinedine Zidane took home the performance-oriented RS6 Avant, Ronaldo and Nayas the RS7 Sportback, and captain Sergio Ramos enjoys the open-top life from behind the steering wheel of the R8 Spyder . The list is rounded off by the SQ5 (Toni Kroos), S5 Coupe (Marco Asensio), and RS5 Coupe (Karim Benzema).In related news, weird things are going on at Audi. Not only did the German automaker introduce a two-number nomenclature with the all-new A8, but Audi intends to kill off the V10 in the R8 and the W12 in the A8. In addition to these, Audi is at the forefront of electric vehicle development in the Volkswagen Group, planning to launch many EVs in the coming years to offset future emissions regulation.The J1 platform that will underpin the Porsche Mission E is of interest to Audi, and Lamborghini could also use the vehicle architecture for an electrified Espada. Bentley, meanwhile, will underpin the Barnato on the J1.