Juventus World Champion Sami Khedira to Support Porsche Talent Program

Porsche’s Turbo for Talents
is a program meant to support talented youngsters in basketball, tennis, football (the European one) and hockey. To get better visibility for its innitiative, the carmaker announced on Tuesday that current Juventus FC midfielder and world champion Sami Khedira would help promote the program.
3 photos
At youth level, Porsche
is involved in football with Bundesliga team RB Leipzig, as well as the SV Stuttgarter Kickers and SG Sonnenhof Großaspach. Young talented hockey players from SC Bietigheim-Bissingen Steelers also benefit from Porsche’s involvement.
None of these sports, however, are as highly regarded by Porsche as is basketball. The company, together with 12 partner clubs and 55 partner schools, founded the Ludwigsburg Porsche Basketball Academy which scans through some 2,500 talents to find the right one.
Ambassador Khedira will try to promote the Turbo for Talents program by attending various events, but will also provide tips and insights in interviews which will be posted on the program’s official webpage.
“His commitment also demonstrates that supporting young people both in sport and socially is just as important to him as it is to Porsche,”
said Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman for Finance and IT at Porsche AG.
The German national, although having a 4 million euros yearly salary at the Italian team, has never been one of those football players who parade their cars for all to see.
He is known to have driven an Audi Q7 3.0 TDI
, mostly because the carmaker handed him one when he was playing for Real Madrid, as part of the deal with the Spanish club
.
The car was in fact hand picked by Khedira, who gave up other available models. The Q7 was also chosen by 11 other Real Madrid players, including Gareth Bale, Iker Casillas and Isco.
In 2014, when this happened, his colleague Cristiano Ronaldo chose an S8, the fastest car available for the team.