Spyshots: Audi e-tron quattro Spied Up Close, Looks Like a Footballer's EV

EVs are not like smartphones. You can't get a cheap Chinese one in your pocket and just enjoy the awesome bang-for-buck specs. You need the backing of a major automaker to make it happen, which is why our money is on Audi to be the first non-Tesla company that makes a successful luxury electric SUV.

10 photos



Besides supercars, the overpaid ball kickers love SUVs. So does everybody else for that matter, which is why Audi's first bespoke EVs looks like the Q7 from the future.



These are the closest spy photos yet taken of the production model. Just like the Urus, it has changed a little bit from the time it was a concept. And we're not talking about adding door mirrors.



No, the headlights are geometric and narrow, while the 2015 e-tron had them arranged vertically. This change and a few others make the electric crossover look a lot more like the



Nothing is official besides the 2018 launch, but the rumored specs are so precise that we believe them to be true. The underfloor 95 kWh battery is said to provide up to 300 miles driving range. There will about three power versions, with prices starting at about €60,000. A normal 435 HP model will be supplemented by a performance version with around 500 HP.



About a year after the e-tron enters production, Audi will also introduce a Sportback version, which is still a 5-door, but has a rakish rear window and sportier look. A lot of money is riding on their success, and it looks like Audi is the only VW Group company whose sales are declining right now. It's going to be close, as Mercedes could come out with its own model at roughly the same time. But celebrity ownership could play a part. Remember how football players from two major European teams got Audis last month? Well, the e-tron quattro will be in production in 2018, and somebody like Ronaldo might be behind the wheel.Besides supercars, the overpaid ball kickers love SUVs. So does everybody else for that matter, which is why Audi's first bespoke EVs looks like the Q7 from the future.These are the closest spy photos yet taken of the production model. Just like the Urus, it has changed a little bit from the time it was a concept. And we're not talking about adding door mirrors.No, the headlights are geometric and narrow, while the 2015 e-tron had them arranged vertically. This change and a few others make the electric crossover look a lot more like the A8 flagship saloon , which is not a bad thing.Nothing is official besides the 2018 launch, but the rumored specs are so precise that we believe them to be true. The underfloor 95 kWh battery is said to provide up to 300 miles driving range. There will about three power versions, with prices starting at about €60,000. A normal 435model will be supplemented by a performance version with around 500 HP.About a year after the e-tron enters production, Audi will also introduce a Sportback version, which is still a 5-door, but has a rakish rear window and sportier look. A lot of money is riding on their success, and it looks like Audi is the only VW Group company whose sales are declining right now.