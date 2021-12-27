Guy Builds DIY Backyard Hot Wheels Track That's 30 Ft High and Takes Three Minutes per Lap

If you’re a car enthusiast, a Hot Wheels, LEGO, Trackmania, or Minecraft fan, you’ll probably appreciate the effort invested in building this backyard treetop track. This DIY project allows mini-figures to see the neighborhood from 30 ft (9 m) above the ground.
While Hot Wheels track sets are undoubtedly cool, nothing beats building your own Treetop Express in the middle of your own backyard, using anything you’ve got lying around, including a lot of Hot Wheels items. It’s a creative project you can share with your kids and it’s also a good way to get more subscribers on your YouTube channel, as was the case for Backyard Racing.
The Hot Wheels treetop track took one month to complete, with the design and test part requiring approximately two weeks, and another two weeks being put into actually constructing this thing. Backyard Racing explains the track was built using a variety of materials, including wood, ladders, kiddy pools, string, pulleys, a fishing pole, cordless drill, PVC tubing, blocks, plastic container tubs, cardboard boxes, pool noodles, and of course, Hot Wheels products.
As explained by its builder, the treetop race track is 30 ft (9 m) high and it takes approximately three minutes for a toy car to do one lap. These are three minutes filled with adventure, with the car beginning its trip on the ground. A mini elevator zips it to the top of the tree after which the madness begins, with the car speeding across tree branches, floating platforms, toy construction areas, and heading toward the woodblock castle finish line. There’s a lot of jumping, several Loopty loops, tunnels to go through, and more.
With its treetop track video steadily approaching one million hits in just a month, Backyard Racing says it plans to continue building them, with the goal being to make one track every two weeks.
The Hot Wheels treetop track took one month to complete, with the design and test part requiring approximately two weeks, and another two weeks being put into actually constructing this thing. Backyard Racing explains the track was built using a variety of materials, including wood, ladders, kiddy pools, string, pulleys, a fishing pole, cordless drill, PVC tubing, blocks, plastic container tubs, cardboard boxes, pool noodles, and of course, Hot Wheels products.
As explained by its builder, the treetop race track is 30 ft (9 m) high and it takes approximately three minutes for a toy car to do one lap. These are three minutes filled with adventure, with the car beginning its trip on the ground. A mini elevator zips it to the top of the tree after which the madness begins, with the car speeding across tree branches, floating platforms, toy construction areas, and heading toward the woodblock castle finish line. There’s a lot of jumping, several Loopty loops, tunnels to go through, and more.
With its treetop track video steadily approaching one million hits in just a month, Backyard Racing says it plans to continue building them, with the goal being to make one track every two weeks.