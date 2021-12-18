Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels E Case, Corvette Super Treasure Hunt Looks Great

Addictive as it may be, collecting Hot Wheels is a nice, simple hobby that will always put a smile on your face. And the people at Mattel know that, so every month they release a new case of diecast cars for their fans. Right now we're up to Case E for 2022, and there are some cool little items inside!
Have you ever experienced the joy of a Kinder Surprise Egg? After eating the chocolate, you get to see the toy inside. Opening up a Hot Wheels case is a similar experience, minus the chocolate part. But, if you think of it, you have to multiply the Kinder Egg feeling by 72. Because you get 72, 1/64 scale diecast cars inside each case. Not all of them are going to be great, but it's still going to be extremely fun to break them free.
Of course, there's an entire debate over the next step. Most serious collectors will only free the cars from the case, but not from their blister. That way, their value is preserved over time. But let's not get into that topic right now, and instead, just see what Case E has in store for us. If you're going to buy the whole case, be on the lookout for the Corvette C8 Super Treasure Hunt and the Drafnator Treasure Hunt!
If picking out Hot Wheels one by one is your thing, then keep in mind what it is that you're looking for when you'll be out shopping. Opening up the box, there's a selection of Fantasy cars, including the Wheelie Chair, which has been around since 2019. We've also seen the blue Mazda RX-7 before, so no surprise there. The yellow Honda S2000 is a great addition to the case, even though this cast is almost 11 years old now.
Mazda MX-5. Lincoln's rotary-powered drift car is now featured in case E of 2022, and it's a shame that there's no exhaust note integrated into the diecast. The '69 Chevy pick-up truck is a retooled version of the 2002 collectible, and it's now part of the Hot Wheels Art Cars series.
The Draftnator truck was designed by the late Ryu Asada, and it looks like it's pretty good with high-speed left turns. It also seems that Mattel is bringing out the Bone Shaker for 2022 as well. And how couldn't they? This is one of their most popular and original designs since 2006. It's so popular that it's about to reach its 100th release since its debut!
The 1970 Chevelle SS Wagon is also back, after a two-year hiatus. But the car that feels most exciting out of this whole case has to be the brand new LB Super Silhouette Nissan Silvia S15. If this doesn't seem ridiculous enough, at first sight, you might be shocked to hear that it's a replica of a real-life vehicle. And that car just happens to have a 4-rotor engine inside, which makes it a genuine drift monster!
A Hot Wheels case just wouldn't feel natural without a supercar inside. The Aston Martin Valhalla Concept is new to the mainline series and is certainly going to be sought after by collectors of all ages. If this one isn't good enough for you, then you'll just have to look for the black McLaren F1 included in the case instead. The Corvette C8 featured in this exact case isn't the STH version, but then again you'll have to keep searching if you want to find it for yourself!
