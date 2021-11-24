The Glamorous Cadillac Seville by Gucci Shows Up in Hot Wheels Unleashed

3 New Hot Wheels Toyota Set Looks Great, Time to Open It Up!

Hot Wheels Unleashed is getting a brand-new car this week. After launching its DC Comics-themed car bundle earlier this month, Milestone has just announced a new partnership with Mattel to bring the bulky Cadillac Seville by Gucci into their game. 6 photos



Despite its bulky look, the Cadillac Seville by Gucci, which was the result of a collaboration with the Italian fashion house, was highly sought after by car lovers and fashionistas alike. We have no doubt that this would sell out instantly today just as it did when it launched on the market back in 1979.



Not to mention that a full set of Gucci luggage was included with the car and could be found inside the generous trunk. Of course, all the Gucci-themed stuff came at a price, so customers had to pay about 23,000 for the “Gucci Seville.”



A crossover between the American glamour and Italian lifestyle, the Cadillac Seville by Gucci is actually a decent car both in real life and in-game. If you happen to own Hot Wheels Unleashed on any platform, try brining the new car to a multiplayer race. You’ll be surprised by how well it performs.



The 1:64 scale replica of the iconic Cadillac Seville by Gucci is available starting today to all players that log into Hot Wheels Unleashed. The new car can be found in the Collection tab and it's free on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.