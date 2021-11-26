F1 Champion Takes Audi RS e-tron GT for a Hot Lap on the Track, Watch and Learn

Nico Rosberg has been invited to drive the Audi RS e-tron GT on the Bilster Berg racetrack in Germany, and the Formula 1 World Champion of 2016 has published a vlog of the entire experience on his YouTube channel. We suggest you take the opportunity and watch Nico in action in a stock vehicle on a racetrack.
It is not hard to figure out that Nico Rosberg has been invited by Continental to check out its latest tire, SportContact 7. The new tire is available for 19-inch, 20-inch, and 21-inch wheels, and Nico tested it on the Bilster Berg track with the help of an Audi e-tron GT.
As you will observe, the 2016 Formula 1 World Champion has not gotten slow in any way, and he proceeds to put the electric Audi through its paces. While he is driving the electric four-door on the track, Nico has taken the time to provide a few driving tips.
One of them is the correct position at the wheel, which is something that everyone should adopt no matter what vehicle they drive. Nico Rosberg then goes on to particularities of the German track, as well as other small pointers that have the possibility of improving someone's driving once they are understood and applied.
After his hot lap, Rosberg then provides a brief review of the Audi RS e-tron GT, the platform brother of the Porsche Taycan. The biggest downside he had to deal with on the car during this hot lap on the track was a bit of understeer in some moments, as you will observe in the video. Other than that, Nico seems happy with the electric Audi.
During the same vlog, he also speaks about the Rimac Nevera, a topic that we have covered before. It is nice to see that the German racing driver has a great sense of humor, which you will be able to note in several points of his vlog.
As you will observe, the 2016 Formula 1 World Champion has not gotten slow in any way, and he proceeds to put the electric Audi through its paces. While he is driving the electric four-door on the track, Nico has taken the time to provide a few driving tips.
One of them is the correct position at the wheel, which is something that everyone should adopt no matter what vehicle they drive. Nico Rosberg then goes on to particularities of the German track, as well as other small pointers that have the possibility of improving someone's driving once they are understood and applied.
After his hot lap, Rosberg then provides a brief review of the Audi RS e-tron GT, the platform brother of the Porsche Taycan. The biggest downside he had to deal with on the car during this hot lap on the track was a bit of understeer in some moments, as you will observe in the video. Other than that, Nico seems happy with the electric Audi.
During the same vlog, he also speaks about the Rimac Nevera, a topic that we have covered before. It is nice to see that the German racing driver has a great sense of humor, which you will be able to note in several points of his vlog.