1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro Spent Years in a Garage With Just 241 Miles on the Odo

More on this:

1 Do You Have the Stones To Launch This COPO Camaro Drag Car? Well, It’s for Sale

2 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro Comes in Original Daytona Yellow, Looks Fresh

3 COPO Chevelle vs. Yenko Camaro Drag Race Is an Ode to Chevrolet 427 Muscle

4 Ultra-Rare 1969 Chevy Chevelle Malibu COPO Comes Out of Hiding to Flex 427CI V8

5 First-of-Few 2019 COPO Camaro Can Be Had, Ready for 8.5s Quarter-Mile Runs