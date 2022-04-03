Trey Marshall Sr. Buys a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, First to His Collection?

Trey Marshall Sr. may currently be a free agent, but that doesn’t stop him from enjoying a lavish lifestyle. And that might include purchasing a new supercar, a grey 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S that might just kickstart his collection.
The 26-year-old football safety player was previously with the Denver Broncos, with whom he played as an undrafted free agent from 2018 to 2021. He was then waived by the Los Angeles Chargers in September 2021.
And everyone knows athletes and cars just go together, and the NFL star is no different. Trey has just got himself a new ride, a 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. For the sale, he worked with celebrity dealership Champion Motoring, from San Diego, California. The dealership usually provides athletes with all their rides, and occasionally, it works with other celebrities, too, like the Kardashian-Jenners.
Champion Motoring just gave us a good look at Marshall’s new ride, a one-of-one supercar which comes with grey factory paint on the exterior. The supercar comes with a different color palette on the interior, with a lot of red and black accents for the doors, dashboard, and seats, and it also boasts a lot of carbon fiber.
The supercar comes with the traditional, AMG handcrafted 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, which sends power to both axles via a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT automatic transmission and delivers 630 horsepower (639 PS) between 5,500 and 6,000 rpm and has a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm).
The supercar comes with a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 196 mph (315 kph). All of that came with a starting price of $161,900.
While there’s no information on what car Trey Marshall drove before, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S seems like the perfect vehicle to kickstart his collection, being luxurious, comfortable, and powerful.
And everyone knows athletes and cars just go together, and the NFL star is no different. Trey has just got himself a new ride, a 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. For the sale, he worked with celebrity dealership Champion Motoring, from San Diego, California. The dealership usually provides athletes with all their rides, and occasionally, it works with other celebrities, too, like the Kardashian-Jenners.
Champion Motoring just gave us a good look at Marshall’s new ride, a one-of-one supercar which comes with grey factory paint on the exterior. The supercar comes with a different color palette on the interior, with a lot of red and black accents for the doors, dashboard, and seats, and it also boasts a lot of carbon fiber.
The supercar comes with the traditional, AMG handcrafted 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, which sends power to both axles via a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT automatic transmission and delivers 630 horsepower (639 PS) between 5,500 and 6,000 rpm and has a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm).
The supercar comes with a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 196 mph (315 kph). All of that came with a starting price of $161,900.
While there’s no information on what car Trey Marshall drove before, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S seems like the perfect vehicle to kickstart his collection, being luxurious, comfortable, and powerful.