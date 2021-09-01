Mercedes-AMG Drops Stunning Campaign for the E Performance Hybrid, Featuring will.i.am

You’ve probably heard the Black Eyed Peas’ new hit song everywhere, since their successful comeback. But soon enough, you’ll hear and watch the unmistakable will.i.am perform a different kind of hit. As the new Mercedes-AMG brand ambassador for E Performance, he’s not just starring in the campaign, but will also launch a dedicated music video next week.
It’s officially here – the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-door coupe, announced as “the first performance hybrid,” is ready to conquer the market. The launch campaign features will.i.am, the artist known for his futuristic, out-of-the-box musical and visual style.
“I love (..) to fuse things that were never supposed to go together”, says the artist and producer, and that’s actually a great description for the disruptive Mercedes-AMG hybrid model, which blends AMG performance and technology derived from Formula 1, with an innovative hybrid drive.
With a slogan like “Everything but quiet”, it’s only natural to expect an equally exciting campaign. The dynamic style of the 60-second film mirrors the new AMG hybrid’s powerful character, focusing on the parallels between the artist’s and the car’s originality, individuality and pioneering spirit. Even Lewis Hamilton himself, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 driver, can be spotted in the campaign movie, as a reference to the motorsport technology into the performance hybrid.
will.i.am was seen as the right choice not only because of his creative genius, but also because cars are his second passion – it turns out the Black Eyed Peas frontman has an eye not just for innovation, but also for technical stuff, when it comes to cars.
The campaign will also include an interview with will.i.am and Lewis Hamilton, plus other social media projects, all based on the vision of British photographer Rankin. Until then, we’re eager to hear the full version of the campaign’s song, on September 10, when will.i.am is launching the official video.
“I love (..) to fuse things that were never supposed to go together”, says the artist and producer, and that’s actually a great description for the disruptive Mercedes-AMG hybrid model, which blends AMG performance and technology derived from Formula 1, with an innovative hybrid drive.
With a slogan like “Everything but quiet”, it’s only natural to expect an equally exciting campaign. The dynamic style of the 60-second film mirrors the new AMG hybrid’s powerful character, focusing on the parallels between the artist’s and the car’s originality, individuality and pioneering spirit. Even Lewis Hamilton himself, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 driver, can be spotted in the campaign movie, as a reference to the motorsport technology into the performance hybrid.
will.i.am was seen as the right choice not only because of his creative genius, but also because cars are his second passion – it turns out the Black Eyed Peas frontman has an eye not just for innovation, but also for technical stuff, when it comes to cars.
The campaign will also include an interview with will.i.am and Lewis Hamilton, plus other social media projects, all based on the vision of British photographer Rankin. Until then, we’re eager to hear the full version of the campaign’s song, on September 10, when will.i.am is launching the official video.