Fearless Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Thinks It Can Beat the Ferrari F8 Tributo, so Can It?

Ladies and gents, good day (or good evening if you live farther east) and welcome to yet another exciting drag race between a pure blue-blooded supercar and a four-door model that can put many expensive rides to shame.
In the red corner, we have none other than the fabulous Ferrari F8 Tributo. This mid-engine, rear-wheel drive exotic replaced the 488 more than two years ago, and it is a true force to be reckoned with.
As the naturally aspirated days of such rides are almost over, it embraces a turbo’d 3.9-liter V8, with 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet (770 Nm) of torque. The thrust is directed to the wheels through a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, and it brags about hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, en route to a maximum speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
In the black corner, with numerous victims under its belt, is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe. Offering space for an entire family and their luggage, this is a true four-door supercar and the direct replacement of the old AMG CLS. That’s right, you cannot get the modern-day CLS in the hot 63 flavor, so that’s what the GT 63 is for; well, that and extra bragging rights since it looks different on the outside.
A twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine lies under the hood of the German model. In the 63 S specification, it pumps out 630 hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The Affalterbach brand claims that it can do the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds, with a 196 mph (315 kph) top speed.
Thus, in theory at least, the AMG holds the upper ground, but surely the Ferrari cannot go down without a fight. That said, let's get ready to rumble. The action starts at the 2:06 mark, and the video shared down below also shows the Prancing horse take on other fast machines, including a BMW M5 E60 and a Porsche 911 Turbo S.
