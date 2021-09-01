The First Mercedes-AMG Hybrid Is Here to End Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Supremacy

5 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Priced from $136,500 in The U.S.

Mercedes-AMG introduced its first electrified model in the GT range in style by adding a 204 hp motor to the 63 S turbocharged V8, resulting in a monster of a 843 hp four-door coupe. 11 photos



There are just a few exterior modifications that could tell you about the new version. For starters, there is a reshaped front fascia with a slight difference on the side-scoops, with piano-black accents. The LED signature DRLs and the headlights remained the same. There is a new badge with E Performance lettering on the front fenders instead of the 4Matic one, while at the back, the bumper features a flap that covers the plug-in port because yes, this beast is an electrified one. Literally!



Mercedes- AMG installed a 204 hp electric motor on the rear axle and integrates an electrically shifted two-speed gearbox and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential in the same drive unit. The system is powered by a high-performance battery pack installed above the rear axle.



The high-performance battery pack was inspired by the technologies used in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 racer. While it only has a 6.1 kWh capacity, it can generate 70 kW continuously, or up to 150 kW for ten seconds. In addition, the electrical system allows an EV range of up to 12 kilometers (7.5 miles). For recharging while driving, the car features four settings, ranging from a very low recharge to maximum energy recovery, leading to a one-pedal driving mode.



Under the hood, Mercedes-AMG used the same 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 with twin-scroll turbochargers. It delivers 639 hp, which, combined with the electric motor, leads to a total output of 843 hp. With a 1,470 Nm (1,084 lb-ft) of torque available and an all-wheel-drive system, the new plug-in hybrid from the Affalterbach manufacturer can rocket from naught to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, and it can reach up to 316 kph (196 mph).



