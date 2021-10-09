V10-Powered BMW M5 Races Ferrari F8 Tributo, Quickly Finds Out Who Its Daddy Is

4 Ferrari F8 Tributo and 488 Pista Come To Blows With Spectacular Results

A lot has been said about the E60 generation of the BMW M5 , starting with the icing on the cake, the V10 engine that powers it, going through the reliability part, which isn’t that great, and ending with the controversial styling that has started to grow on us. 6 photos



As hot as the M5 E60 is, even by today’s standards, the 5.0-liter V10, shared with the era's M6, and paired to a seven-speed SMG in global markets and an optional six-speed manual transmission in North America, is showing its age.



Back in the day, the German four-door needed 4.7 seconds from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and could top out at 155 mph (250 kph), aided by the 500 hp and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque. But that’s pretty much stock hot hatch territory these days, as the best of them, like the



Described as “a celebration of excellence” on the official Ferrari website, the F8 Tributo retired the 488 two years ago, and shared some of its exotic DNA to the SF90 Stradale.



The turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 feeds 710 hp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels through a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 and to 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.8 seconds.



Ever since it hit production back in 2004, enthusiasts have pinned it against countless machines, including many exotics. In this instance, it tried its luck in a quarter-mile sprint next to a Ferrari F8 Tributo. At the end of the run, you could fit a small house in the gap, but we're not surprised.