Lamborghini Gallardo Can’t Escape Old BMW M5 E60 in V10 Drag Race Supremacy

Having faced a lot of criticism over the years, the BMWs born in the Chris Bangle era have started aging quite fine. Some have gone as far as stating that they look even better than the modern Ms and 4s, with their bucktooth grilles, but that’s really a never-ending argument. So, we’ll move on to what is arguably the king of those days when it comes to hot Bimmers, the M5 E60.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that it packs a massive V10 engine under that long hood. The ten-pot was shared with its M6 sibling, came with an optional six-speed manual transmission in North America, and a seven-speed SMG semi-automatic in global markets.
With a 5.0-liter displacement, something that we’ll never, ever get in a such vehicle due to the stricter emission regulations, the engine kicked out 500 HP and 384 pound-feet (520 Nm) of torque. This rocketed it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.7 seconds, and up to a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Now, some might be tricked into thinking that this executive model is rather slow compared to some of the era’s supercars, such as the Lamborghini Gallardo, but they’d be wrong. The Huracan’s predecessor also packed a V10, albeit behind the seats, offered in different outputs in the region of 500 HP, and a few tens of horses under the 600 HP mark in the hottest variants.
The one put through its paces on video at the bottom of the page boasts the sought-after six-speed manual transmission, which makes it an absolute peach. As for the M5, it gets the sluggish SMG, and even with this gearbox, it is magnificently fast, because no matter how aggressively the Gallardo driver may shift, the BMW is right up there with it, and it looks like it’s out for cruise rather than involved in a drag race.
So, care to place a little bet?
With a 5.0-liter displacement, something that we’ll never, ever get in a such vehicle due to the stricter emission regulations, the engine kicked out 500 HP and 384 pound-feet (520 Nm) of torque. This rocketed it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.7 seconds, and up to a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Now, some might be tricked into thinking that this executive model is rather slow compared to some of the era’s supercars, such as the Lamborghini Gallardo, but they’d be wrong. The Huracan’s predecessor also packed a V10, albeit behind the seats, offered in different outputs in the region of 500 HP, and a few tens of horses under the 600 HP mark in the hottest variants.
The one put through its paces on video at the bottom of the page boasts the sought-after six-speed manual transmission, which makes it an absolute peach. As for the M5, it gets the sluggish SMG, and even with this gearbox, it is magnificently fast, because no matter how aggressively the Gallardo driver may shift, the BMW is right up there with it, and it looks like it’s out for cruise rather than involved in a drag race.
So, care to place a little bet?