autoevolution

E60 BMW M5 Drag Races 840d Coupe and M140i, Reveals the Progress

27 Apr 2019, 10:46 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The internet keeps talking up a storm about the E60 M5 and its awesome V10 engine. It's probably one of the Top 5 most iconic BMWs of all time. But what happens when the legend faces some normal models from today?
2 photos
E60 BMW M5 Drag Races 840d Coupe and M140i, Reveals the Progress
To find out Carwow lined up the old-timer against the 840d, which only a week ago was in an all-diesel drag race with the Audi A8 50 TDI and the E 400 d version of the E-Class Coupe. Also, if you want a cheap, fast Bavarian car, you need the M140i. It's small and unassuming but packs a punch.

Both the 840d and the M140i use 3-liter inline-6 engines with 320 and 340 HP, respectively. But the 8 Series has a lot more torque, two turbochargers and the obvious advantage of an advanced AWD system. Yet both of those pale in comparison to the 5-liter V10 from the E60 M5. It screams like no other BMW engine and delivers just over 500 ponies to the rear wheels via an automatic gear slammer.

Like the modern diesel coupe, this has a launch system that somehow seems to do more harm than it does good in the drag race. The M5 took 12.8 seconds to complete the quarter-mile race while the 840d came close with 13.1 seconds, which is impressive for a diesel. But actually, the E60 was much faster than the numbers would lead you to believe, as it spent a couple of seconds pointlessly spinning its wheels at the beginning.

The outcome of the rolling race is even stranger, as all three cars are even in the beginning. Only when the M5 reaches the top end of its rev range does the V10 really pull its weight, but the M140i is very close behind it. Despite having the most torque the 840d was last, maybe because it's also very heavy.

E60 M5 BMW M5 drag race BMW 8 Series 840d M140i
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 