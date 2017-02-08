autoevolution

BMW Settles Water Damage Suit For E60 5 Series Customers

 
8 Feb 2017, 12:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
The U.S. District Court in New York received documents regarding a settlement of a lawsuit between BMW and attorneys representing the owners of E60 5 Series models.
The legal action filed by the owners against the automaker was related to an issue we wrote about four and a half years ago. We are referring to the Micro Power Module, which was placed under the spare tire of the E60 5 Series, and could have been damaged by water in some conditions.

The water damage we are referring could have happened if the owner had spilled liquids in the trunk, or even if the spare wheel was placed on top of the module and it had been taken after a drive on wet roads.

However, others have noted that the sunroof’s drainage tubes could have also caused the situation, because the water that was supposed to exit the vehicle could have leaked into the spare tire compartment.

The only protection that the module possessed was being placed on a styrofoam element, but that is not enough for an electronic component that may experience water or excessive humidity.

Some had accused BMW of knowing about the fault since 2004, when the E60 5 Series was introduced in production, but BMW denied any wrongdoing.

The settlement still needs to be approved by U.S. District Court Judge Katherine Forrest. Depending on the mileage and age of the affected vehicles, owners will receive a free inspection and repair, or a financial compensation of up to $1,500 for previous repairs done on the buyer’s dime, Leftlane notes.

It is unclear whether the blue-and-white roundel will reposition the component, or if they will just install drainage tubes in the trunk and try to waterproof the existing units.

BMW E60 5 Series models that are less than ten years old and with an odometer reading less than 120,000 miles (193,121 km) will get a free inspection, along with the repairs to the electrical components in the trunk if it is found necessary. Meanwhile, the rest of the owners that add up to a total of 318,000 units sold in the USA will get a reimbursement for previous repairs.
Bmw 5 series BMW E60 5 Series E60 BMW settlement USA lawsuit
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673