BMW Settles Water Damage Suit For E60 5 Series Customers

The U.S. District Court in New York received documents regarding a settlement of a lawsuit between BMW
and attorneys representing the owners of E60 5 Series models.
The legal action filed by the owners against the automaker was related to an issue we wrote about four and a half years ago
. We are referring to the Micro Power Module, which was placed under the spare tire of the E60 5 Series
, and could have been damaged by water in some conditions.
The water damage we are referring could have happened if the owner had spilled liquids in the trunk, or even if the spare wheel was placed on top of the module and it had been taken after a drive on wet roads.
However, others have noted that the sunroof’s drainage tubes could have also caused the situation, because the water that was supposed to exit the vehicle could have leaked into the spare tire compartment.
The only protection that the module possessed was being placed on a styrofoam element, but that is not enough for an electronic component that may experience water or excessive humidity.
Some had accused BMW
of knowing about the fault since 2004, when the E60 5 Series
was introduced in production, but BMW denied any wrongdoing.
The settlement still needs to be approved by U.S. District Court Judge Katherine Forrest. Depending on the mileage and age of the affected vehicles, owners will receive a free inspection and repair, or a financial compensation of up to $1,500 for previous repairs done on the buyer’s dime, Leftlane
notes.
It is unclear whether the blue-and-white roundel will reposition the component, or if they will just install drainage tubes in the trunk and try to waterproof the existing units.
BMW E60 5 Series models that are less than ten years old and with an odometer reading less than 120,000 miles (193,121 km) will get a free inspection, along with the repairs to the electrical components in the trunk if it is found necessary. Meanwhile, the rest of the owners that add up to a total of 318,000 units sold in the USA will get a reimbursement for previous repairs.