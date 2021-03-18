Dude Crashes Ferrari F8 Tributo Six Hours After Taking Delivery

The urge to see what your new car can really do is real and, most often than not, it can be irresistible. It is most likely what happened here.
Last weekend, a 43-year-old man at the wheel of his brand new Ferrari F8 Tributo lost control on the wet road, wrecking the car he had taken delivery of just six short hours before. It happened in Germany on the A5 motorway, local media reports note.
On Saturday, March 13, the man was in Berlin, taking delivery of the F8 Tribute. The same reports note that he had waited for a whole year for it to arrive and that it was all-custom, a one-off, but no details on what had been done are included. Six hours later, he had wrecked it.
Police are still investigating, but it does sound like the driver made a series of very bad calls.
Due to the wet road, “presumably inappropriate speeds,” and the fact that the car had summer tires, he lost control of the F8, slipping it into a concrete road barrier. Upon impact, a wheel flew off, striking a minibus in incoming traffic. The F8 continued to slide, striking a guardrail and eventually coming to rest on the shoulder.
Police have released one photo of the wreck. Total property damage is estimated at €366,000 ($438,000), presumably including the Ferrari itself, which makes up for the bulk of that amount. At the very least, only material stuff was damaged. Reports note that the driver wasn’t injured, but his passenger required hospitalization for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the F8 Tributo packs Ferrari’s most powerful V8 engine, which it shares with the 488 Pista. Developing 720 hp, it does 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 211 mph (340 kph).
