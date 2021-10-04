BMW 5 Series E60 Gets De-Bangle-Ized, Literally Puts Its Money Where Its Mouth Is

SNL Rips Into Jeff Bezos and the Ridiculous Billionaire Space Race

Still, you could always type ‘BMW 5 Series E60 M3/M4 grille’ in the search bar if you want to see You see, the Chris Bangle-era BMWs were once considered the ugliest, but over time, they have aged quite nicely, especially the E60 . So, giving the controversial double-coffin grille to one could be considered sacrilege, because it would lose its identity.That doesn’t mean anything to the owner of this 5er, however, as they simply needed some new-gen M3/M4 looks on their ride. Thus, the old bumper made room for a new one, complete with the big mouth, and four more additional air intakes on the sides, as well as what appears to be a fake radar under the license plate on the driver’s side.A pair of flaps is part of the makeover, together with the controversial stickers applied to the doors. The upper part of the windscreen sports an ‘M Performance’ decal, and if you zoom in, you will also see a tiny trunk lid spoiler finished in black, like the roof, side mirror caps, and wheels, contrasting the white body that looks all beat up. Guess polishing this 5er is easier said than done.You might be wondering where it was spotted, and Captain Obvious would say that in an underground parking lot. The truth is that we have no idea, but we’d guess somewhere in an Asian country, judging by the license plate. The Redditor who gave it its 15 minutes of fame did not say anything about it, and the image shared in the gallery is the only one of it that we could share.Still, you could always type ‘BMW 5 Series E60 M3/M4 grille’ in the search bar if you want to see more such projects , but don’t forget to wash your eyes after and disinfect the screen.