Live Pics: 2022 BMW iX Flaunts Massive Kidney Grille at IAA 2021

The iX has taken a whole lot of criticism over the grille, which is overly large and badly integrated with the front bumper. Despite wave after wave of disapproval from people like you and me and influencers alike, BMW didn’t revise the design. What’s more, the company has alienated a tremendous portion of its customer pool with the “OK boomer” debacle.
It's a bit sad when you think about it, especially because the iX doesn’t look bad at all from the front wheels back. Presented in multiple specifications at the Munich Motor Show, the series-production version of the Vision iNext comes exclusively with dual-motor AWD and a single-speed gearbox.
Manufactured in Germany, the iX combines an aluminum spaceframe with high-strength steels, thermoplastics, and CFRP. Be that as it may, it’s a heavy thing at 2,440 kilograms (5,379 pounds) unladen for the xDrive40 spec. That’s almost as much as the Tesla Model X Long Range, which sort of defeats the purpose of using carbon fiber here and there. The aforementioned xDrive40 packs 322 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm) of torque, along with a Li-Ion battery with a capacity of 76.6 kWh.
That’s enough for 372 to 425 kilometers (231 to 264 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, which is a little underwhelming if you ask me. Customers have to level up to the xDrive50 for 111.5 kWh and 549 to 630 kilometers (341 to 391 miles), which is more like it for a mid-size luxury crossover from an esteemed marque.
Rated at 516 horsepower and 564 pound-feet (765 Nm) of torque, the xDrive50 takes 4.6 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) from a standstill. Capable of charging at up to 200 kW from a direct-current station, the range-topping specification will be surpassed by the M60 in March 2022 according to sources close to the Bavarian automaker.
The M60 won’t be a true rival for the Model X Plaid, but an interesting alternative to the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV that may roll out in 2023.
Manufactured in Germany, the iX combines an aluminum spaceframe with high-strength steels, thermoplastics, and CFRP. Be that as it may, it’s a heavy thing at 2,440 kilograms (5,379 pounds) unladen for the xDrive40 spec. That’s almost as much as the Tesla Model X Long Range, which sort of defeats the purpose of using carbon fiber here and there. The aforementioned xDrive40 packs 322 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm) of torque, along with a Li-Ion battery with a capacity of 76.6 kWh.
That’s enough for 372 to 425 kilometers (231 to 264 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, which is a little underwhelming if you ask me. Customers have to level up to the xDrive50 for 111.5 kWh and 549 to 630 kilometers (341 to 391 miles), which is more like it for a mid-size luxury crossover from an esteemed marque.
Rated at 516 horsepower and 564 pound-feet (765 Nm) of torque, the xDrive50 takes 4.6 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) from a standstill. Capable of charging at up to 200 kW from a direct-current station, the range-topping specification will be surpassed by the M60 in March 2022 according to sources close to the Bavarian automaker.
The M60 won’t be a true rival for the Model X Plaid, but an interesting alternative to the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV that may roll out in 2023.