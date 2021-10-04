New-Generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (U06) Leaks and That Front Grille…

The second generation of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is codenamed U06. The German automaker is about to present it. Still, a leaked image first posted by the Instagram user wilcoblok shows it did not escape the polarizing design strategy of making the front grille massive.
BimmerToday was the first to publish the images and mention that the new minivan has a longer bonnet. Unfortunately, that must not have been enough to prevent the blind spot the advanced A-pillar creates. It is especially noticeable when the driver is trying to check for traffic coming from the opposite direction in curves to the left.
However, nothing will impact current owners of the 2 Series Active Tourer more than the kidney grille. It is so big that it now invades part of the bonnet. We’ll only really know what that means when the model will be officially revealed, but the leaked picture really does not do the minivan any favors.
The new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer uses the FAAR platform, which is an evolution of the UKL2 the current generation uses. BMW has adopted only two architectures for its cars. The FAAR is for front-wheel-drive vehicles, and the CLAR is for rear-wheel-drive products. Some of them may be AWD, but both platforms can offer that option.
That’s what should happen with the future 230e xDrive, the replacement for the 225xe we currently have. The image presents its fuel consumption, emissions, and power consumption (considering it is a plug-in hybrid). However, the low quality does not allow us to see the numbers.
Unlike the current 225xe, BMW preferred to adopt the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine instead of the 1.5-liter three-cylinder. Although it is larger and heavier, it is also smoother, which has to do with the electric motor the car features to power its rear wheels.
Another version of the U06 that appears in the leaked image is the 223i. The fuel consumption and emissions numbers are also there, but BMW itself has a disclaimer informing they are only estimates, not yet officially confirmed. That said, and although they are more legible, we’ll also skip them. We’ll have them soon anyway.
