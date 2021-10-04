3 Turnkey 1969 Chevy Camaro SS Has Become an Expensive Corvette-Powered LS3 Gem

2 1970 Chevy K5 Blazer CST Looks Gorgeous, Goes for Cadillac ESV Platinum Cash

1 Groovy Summit White and Turquoise 1994 Chevy G20 Is Cheap and Road Trip Ready

More on this:

One-Owner Caracas Red 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT Is a Cheap Entry Into JDM Territory

While never as successful as some of its 1990s competitors (Nissan’s Z series or Toyota’s Supra are the usual suspects), the Mitsubishi 3000GT isn’t without its fans. Although, it might not have turned out to be a flourishing investment ... 35 photos



Well, if this one-owner Caracas Red 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT with a nice mileage and very sensible pricing is to be considered a benchmark, then it didn’t have an enormous success performing its intended task. Still, that doesn’t mean the



A potentially interesting twist is that Mitsubishi didn’t develop the 3000GT to live a single life. Instead, with help from Chrysler the company gave it a North American sibling – the mechanically identical Dodge Stealth captive import. But that’s beside the point for this Caracas Red 3000GT and we only mentioned it so the new owner doesn’t get caught by surprise if someone makes a joke about its “stealth” capabilities...



Anyway, the crimson over gray example



And better put that into perspective with the fact that its caretaker only popped less than 2,600 miles (4,184 km) on average during the ownership period. As such, the Japanese sports car with a 3.0-liter V6 engine, five-speed manual, and rakish GT looks has only accrued a total of 69,889 miles on the odometer. That would be some 112,475 km for anyone preferring the metric system. Many JDM fans know about the seemingly eternal battle between Mitsubishi and Subaru for rally-inspired glory. But the former also tried to compete in the field of regular grand touring/sports cars against the Mazda Cosmo, Subaru SVX, and above all the Nissan 300ZX or the Toyota Supra.Well, if this one-owner Caracas Red 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT with a nice mileage and very sensible pricing is to be considered a benchmark, then it didn’t have an enormous success performing its intended task. Still, that doesn’t mean the 3000GT should be discarded as 1990s sports car cannon fodder, especially if someone is looking for a cheap way into the JDM club.A potentially interesting twist is that Mitsubishi didn’t develop the 3000GT to live a single life. Instead, with help from Chrysler the company gave it a North American sibling – the mechanically identical Dodge Stealth captive import. But that’s beside the point for this Caracas Red 3000GT and we only mentioned it so the new owner doesn’t get caught by surprise if someone makes a joke about its “stealth” capabilities...Anyway, the crimson over gray example seen here is part of the inventory lot of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. And we’re happy to report that – although it had just one single owner during its lifetime and rather sensible mileage – it’s not something that’s going to cost an arm and a leg . Instead, how does a $19,900 asking price sound like?And better put that into perspective with the fact that its caretaker only popped less than 2,600 miles (4,184 km) on average during the ownership period. As such, the Japanese sports car with a 3.0-liter V6 engine, five-speed manual, and rakish GT looks has only accrued a total of 69,889 miles on the odometer. That would be some 112,475 km for anyone preferring the metric system.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.