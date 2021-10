One-Owner Caracas Red 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT Is a Cheap Entry Into JDM Territory

Many JDM fans know about the seemingly eternal battle between Mitsubishi and Subaru for rally-inspired glory. But the former also tried to compete in the field of regular grand touring/sports cars against the Mazda Cosmo, Subaru SVX, and above all the Nissan 300ZX or the Toyota Supra.Well, if this one-owner Caracas Red 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT with a nice mileage and very sensible pricing is to be considered a benchmark, then it didn’t have an enormous success performing its intended task. Still, that doesn’t mean the 3000GT should be discarded as 1990s sports car cannon fodder, especially if someone is looking for a cheap way into the JDM club.A potentially interesting twist is that Mitsubishi didn’t develop the 3000GT to live a single life. Instead, with help from Chrysler the company gave it a North American sibling – the mechanically identical Dodge Stealth captive import. But that’s beside the point for this Caracas Red 3000GT and we only mentioned it so the new owner doesn’t get caught by surprise if someone makes a joke about its “stealth” capabilities...Anyway, the crimson over gray example seen here is part of the inventory lot of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. And we’re happy to report that – although it had just one single owner during its lifetime and rather sensible mileage – it’s not something that’s going to cost an arm and a leg . Instead, how does a $19,900 asking price sound like?And better put that into perspective with the fact that its caretaker only popped less than 2,600 miles (4,184 km) on average during the ownership period. As such, the Japanese sports car with a 3.0-liter V6 engine, five-speed manual, and rakish GT looks has only accrued a total of 69,889 miles on the odometer. That would be some 112,475 km for anyone preferring the metric system.