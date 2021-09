2022 BMW X1 Prototype Has the Weirdest Wheels

FWD

Compared to its predecessor, which was built on the same RWD-based architecture as the 3 Series, the current X1 uses a MINI-derived platform that is-based, and so will its replacement.Having started public testing back in 2020, the third-generation BMW X1 crossover is now at a stage of development that allows it to lose some camouflage from its pre-production prototypes, meaning its getting closer to its official reveal date.Based on the so-called FAAR (Frontantriebsarchitektur) platform, which is derived from the UKL2 architecture of its predecessor, the new X1 is expected to also spawn an all-electric iX1 version that will also be an unofficial replacement for the i3 in the BMW lineup.Also using transverse engines, the 2022 BMW X1 ’s powertrain lineup will include mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of three- and four-cylinder engines in both gasoline and diesel guises.Even though their displacements only range from 1.5 to 2.0-liters, the power output will start at around 136 horsepower and end all the way up to 306 horsepower in the 2023 BMW X1 M35i Lower-powered engine versions will feature front-wheel-drive as standard and xDriveas an option, while mid-range and top models will come with all-paw traction as standard.With the camouflage on prototypes starting to drop, we can now have a better look at the production headlights and taillights, while the massively enlarged kidney grille seems a tad less controversial than what we were originally expecting.What are somewhat controversial and definitely weird on the latest spy photos of the model are the wheels, which seem severely under-sized for what is arguably a larger car than its predecessor.Not only do they sport an odd five-spoke design not found on other BMWs, but they seem a tad small for the massive wheel arches, with the height of the tire sidewalls making them look even smaller.If we were to guess, this prototype could be a base, FWD version of the third-generation X1, which is powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder, even though the front disc brakes seem potent enough for a more powerful model.