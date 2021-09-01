2022 BMW X1 Prototype Has the Weirdest Wheels

5 2023 BMW X1 Design Revealed in First Sketches of Baby Bimmer SUV

Exactly six years have passed since the first BMW X1 with transverse engines and a more SUV-like appearance made its debut at the now-defunct Frankfurt Motor Show. 22 photos FWD -based, and so will its replacement.



Having started public testing back in 2020, the third-generation BMW X1 crossover is now at a stage of development that allows it to lose some camouflage from its pre-production prototypes, meaning its getting closer to its official reveal date.



Based on the so-called FAAR (Frontantriebsarchitektur) platform, which is derived from the UKL2 architecture of its predecessor, the new X1 is expected to also spawn an all-electric iX1 version that will also be an



Also using transverse engines, the



Even though their displacements only range from 1.5 to 2.0-liters, the power output will start at around 136 horsepower and end all the way up to 306 horsepower in



Lower-powered engine versions will feature front-wheel-drive as standard and xDrive AWD as an option, while mid-range and top models will come with all-paw traction as standard.



With the camouflage on prototypes starting to drop, we can now have a better look at the production headlights and taillights, while the massively enlarged kidney grille seems a tad less controversial than what we were originally expecting.



What are somewhat controversial and definitely weird on the latest spy photos of the model are the wheels, which seem severely under-sized for what is arguably a larger car than its predecessor.



Not only do they sport an odd five-spoke design not found on other BMWs, but they seem a tad small for the massive wheel arches, with the height of the tire sidewalls making them look even smaller.



