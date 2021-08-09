BMW M4 Loses Fugly Grille, Enters "Off-Road 4x4" Mode In Time for a Virtual Trip

Up until the G80 / G82 iterations, both the BMW M3 and its newer M4 sibling have been left mostly alone by their German designers. It was probably a matter of high-performance substance over style. Now it’s all about the controversy with that humongous grille.
The G80 and G82 BMW M3 and M4 are very capable sedans and coupes. As well as high-performance convertibles and (quite soon) station wagons. Seriously, even with that scandalous grille, I would take any of them for a spin at a moment’s notice. After all, if I’m the driver, I won’t see it too much.
But a lot of people have been either confused or quite enraged by the choices made by the German designers. It’s understandable since they’re like trying hard to fail at just about everything, from the iX to the latest 2 Series. So, it’s probably normal to revert to the times when it was all about performance, not styling choices.
That’s exactly what the pixel master behind the moaoun_moaoun social media account did, probably taking inspiration from the F82/F83 era of the BMW M4. And because it’s never enough to just backtrack on the official channel’s crazy mods, the high-performance German vehicle also got treated to a splash of practicality.
That would be an understatement, considering that we are looking at an off-road 4x4 virtual transformation of epic proportions. The BMW coupe now looks ready for either a shot at Baja glory or a legendary summer road trip alongside the significant other... up to the edge of the known world. And perhaps even a little beyond.
Just about everything looks ready for a (potentially) never-ending overlanding adventure. There’s additional protection for the front and rear, lots of LED lights to make sure even the darkest of nights holds no secrets, as well as chunky tires and their spares. Now the M4 is more like a pickup truck, complete with a monstrous roof rack/roll bar setup to make sure there’s no peril for the people sitting inside. And what do you think about those solid axles?
But a lot of people have been either confused or quite enraged by the choices made by the German designers. It’s understandable since they’re like trying hard to fail at just about everything, from the iX to the latest 2 Series. So, it’s probably normal to revert to the times when it was all about performance, not styling choices.
That’s exactly what the pixel master behind the moaoun_moaoun social media account did, probably taking inspiration from the F82/F83 era of the BMW M4. And because it’s never enough to just backtrack on the official channel’s crazy mods, the high-performance German vehicle also got treated to a splash of practicality.
That would be an understatement, considering that we are looking at an off-road 4x4 virtual transformation of epic proportions. The BMW coupe now looks ready for either a shot at Baja glory or a legendary summer road trip alongside the significant other... up to the edge of the known world. And perhaps even a little beyond.
Just about everything looks ready for a (potentially) never-ending overlanding adventure. There’s additional protection for the front and rear, lots of LED lights to make sure even the darkest of nights holds no secrets, as well as chunky tires and their spares. Now the M4 is more like a pickup truck, complete with a monstrous roof rack/roll bar setup to make sure there’s no peril for the people sitting inside. And what do you think about those solid axles?