Front Grille Haters Should Focus on This BMW M3's CGI Widebody Kit Instead

As was the case with the (in)famous Chris Bangle design era, the Bavarian luxury car manufacturer's current styling decisions might grow into an acquired taste. Only time will tell if that’s the case, but for now, let’s choose to ignore the humongous grille and focus on other M3 qualities.
With the BMW M3 and M4 duo currently up for grabs in most parts of the world, it’s only natural for everyone to focus on the high-performance versions of the ubiquitous 3 and 4 Series. As such, we have seen they are quite capable (especially in Competition guise), but of course, there’s always room for improvement.
Even the automaker knows that very well since it presented to the world the wide array of M Performance parts early on. And virtual artists are also interested in producing their own takes on the possible developments of the M versions. For example, pixel master Khyzyl Saleem (a.k.a. the_kyza on Instagram) has decided to stay away from the front grille controversy by simply leaving it alone.
Yes, he’s well aware that just about everyone hates it, but he was also adamant in the description and pointed out he knows all too well about the conundrum. Instead, this time around, he focused more on the rest of the M3 attire, as the high-performance sedan got treated to a full widebody kit that for us clearly spices up the otherwise “really peaceful and relaxed vibe” triggered by the background.
We can only imagine how the M3 ended up in this field full of flowers, but it’s not like this is the first time we see a widebody creation chilling in a blossoming situation. As for the widebody kit itself, we can only hope that aftermarket specialists will take notice soon enough and blend those Rotiform wheels with carbon fiber or composite bits and pieces in real life as well.
