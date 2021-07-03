BMW’s Grille Designer Would Approve of the Mansory Mercedes-Benz V-Class Tune

Like it or not, besides the electrification trend forced upon the automotive industry, modern cars are mostly about huge grilles and big screens inside, with things such as comfort and build quality falling dramatically over the last few years.
Now, we don’t know about the build quality and comfort of this particular Mercedes-Benz V-Class, but we do know that it boasts a massive grille.
The MPV bears Mansory’s signature, and as expected, it is one flashy ride, made to look like a Maybach-wannabe. The two-tone exterior paint finish is present, together with big upper and lower grilles, with vertical slats, separated only by the front license plate holder.
The lower air intakes feature double DRLs, there are chrome window surrounds, and more of the reflective material on the exhaust tips. The double-spoke wheels, wrapped in Michelin tires, look decent for such a build that also wears the tuner’s logos on both ends. You may be excused if you missed the fact that the hood and other parts have a carbon fiber look, because there is a lot to digest here.
Since the V-Class doesn’t have any massive screens inside, this build eschews that trend at least. But it’s not like Mansory would leave the cockpit untouched, as they gave it a nautical-like theme, with dark blue and beige accents all around. The tuner’s name has been embossed in the headrests, and it can also be seen on the floor mats.
We certainly cannot say this about most of their projects, but at least the rear passenger compartment seems like a very nice place to rest during a long journey. It has individual captain’s chairs with lots of adjustment, and fold-out tables, not to mention the additional HVAC vents and privacy curtains.
A wise man once said that everything has a price, so if you dig the looks of this custom V-Class, then you
probably need glasses should get in contact with Mansory to see if you can afford it.
The MPV bears Mansory’s signature, and as expected, it is one flashy ride, made to look like a Maybach-wannabe. The two-tone exterior paint finish is present, together with big upper and lower grilles, with vertical slats, separated only by the front license plate holder.
The lower air intakes feature double DRLs, there are chrome window surrounds, and more of the reflective material on the exhaust tips. The double-spoke wheels, wrapped in Michelin tires, look decent for such a build that also wears the tuner’s logos on both ends. You may be excused if you missed the fact that the hood and other parts have a carbon fiber look, because there is a lot to digest here.
Since the V-Class doesn’t have any massive screens inside, this build eschews that trend at least. But it’s not like Mansory would leave the cockpit untouched, as they gave it a nautical-like theme, with dark blue and beige accents all around. The tuner’s name has been embossed in the headrests, and it can also be seen on the floor mats.
We certainly cannot say this about most of their projects, but at least the rear passenger compartment seems like a very nice place to rest during a long journey. It has individual captain’s chairs with lots of adjustment, and fold-out tables, not to mention the additional HVAC vents and privacy curtains.
A wise man once said that everything has a price, so if you dig the looks of this custom V-Class, then you