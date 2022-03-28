Davante Adams's New Lamborghini Aventador Is a Powerful Silver Beast

Athletes are known to prefer fast, powerful cars, and Davante Adams is no exception. And he has just the right model to prove it. It's the super-exotic, powerful, and fast Lamborghini Aventador Roadster.
In the summer of 2021, Davante Adams signed a four-year contract with the Green Bay Packers for $58 million, which included an $18 million signing bonus and $30 million guaranteed. The first thing he did was to treat himself to a new Lamborghini Urus SUV.
Now, the Packers have just agreed to trade the star receiver to the Raiders, and he’s celebrating the move with another Lamborghini. But this time, it's an Aventador.
The NFL player worked with star-studded San Diego, California-based Champion Motoring to get the supercar customized. The dealership’s Instagram account shared a good look at Adams’ new ride, a one-of-one Lamborghini Aventador Roadster with silver satin exterior paint. While Champion Motoring decided to keep the interior under wraps, through the scissor doors wide open, we get to see that the NFL star seems to have opted for black seats and other dark shades.
Lamborghini placed the same 6.5-liter V12 engine as in the coupe version in its Aventador Roadster. The power unit puts out 691 horsepower (700 ps) at 8,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) at 5,550 rpm. Thanks to these figures, the brand claims the hardtop convertible is able to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3 seconds and rocket to a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph).
Unfortunately, the dealership didn’t give more information on what other customization Davante Adams’ new ride sports, but it will be enough to attract all the attention when he pulls up at the upcoming games with the Raiders.
