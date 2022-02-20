1-of-1 Black Badge Rolls-Royce Wraith Is a Glorious Forgiato-Matched Black Hole

Soon to become discontinued, just like the namesake 1938-1939 coachbuilt model by the original Rolls-Royce company. But the Wraith grand tourer still has a few punches left. Although, they are stealthy ones, on this occasion.
Nothing screams luxury like a full-size pillarless two-door grand tourer coupe with iconic suicide doors if you ask Rolls-Royce Wraith fans. Albeit some of them decided they still needed to easily stand out in an affluent, star-studded crowd.
Perhaps one of the high-ranking individuals that live life a bit different than regular folk was – for a while – the owner of this 2017 Black Badge Rolls-Royce Wraith. Who knows, everything is possible. Especially since this thoroughly customized Black Badge grand tourer now sits proudly in the inventory of San Diego, Cali-based Champion Motoring.
But the mystery of finding out more about its previous whereabouts, as well as the exact pricing quotation, is going to be left up to potential owners that directly get in touch with the aftermarket outlet. All we know is that we are dealing with yet another “one-of-one” creation. One that is black on Cobalto.
Actually, that’s a major understatement. We should have said that it is as black as a cosmic black hole, given its obvious affiliation to the murdered-out niche. The all-black exterior takes Rolls’ Black Badge credo to new heights, where everything is as dark as humanely possible. And we mean that, given the matching Forgiato wheels, or the incredible window tint.
Well, this was one ride that clearly belonged to someone who did not want to get easily recognized when driving around. Alternatively, as some fans noticed in the comments, it is just trying to hide the “horrendous” interior setup. Naturally, not everyone agrees, as beauty is always in the eye of the beholder.
At least there is one certainty. The future new owner will have no trouble leaving naysayers behind. After all, the Wraith has a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 under the hood, complete with 623 Bavarian-British thoroughbred horses...
