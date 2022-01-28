Khloe Kardashian Is All About Her 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost, Shades Ex Tristan Thomspon

Rolls-Royce is a top favorite brand for the Kardashian-Jenner family, and they all love to drive the cars the luxury carmaker builds. Khloe Kardashian recently added a Rolls-Royce Ghost to her collection, and she’s flaunting it with a gorgeous photo shoot while (apparently) shading Tristan Thompson.
If you don’t know, Khloe and NBA star Tristan Thompson share daughter True, and they have been on-and-off together several times. Most recently, while they were giving it another try, news broke out in December that Tristan fathered another baby even though they were together.
As she’s moving on, Khloe is doing it the best she knows, by showing off an exquisite vehicle, with a shady caption. The Kardashian reality star shared several pictures with her new 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost, from different angles and gave us a glimpse of the luxurious interior. She wrote: “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” which is a very on-the-nose shade towards the NBA star.
But, coming back to the vehicle, Khloe seems to have worked with Champion Motoring instead of the Kardashian's usual dealership, Platinum Motorsport. Champion Motoring is a dealership that usually deals with big names and athletes, and, after her photo shoot, the official Instagram page of the dealership re-shared the set on its Instagram Stories, writing: “#2022RollsRoyceVibes.”
This isn’t the only hint we have that she worked with them for this elegant Ghost. On January 26, the dealership shared a set of pictures of an exact same model, with the same interior, keeping the name of the owner private.
According to the dealership, it’s a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge model, painted white, with a black and white scheme on the interior. It also comes with a Starlight Headliner, and we can notice a lot of carbon fiber on the dashboard and the center console.
There is the company's 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood of the Ghost. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit sends resources to all wheels, delivering 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). The Ghost can accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.8 seconds, with its top speed limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Khloe previously posed with a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and this new Ghost makes the perfect addition to her garage.
As she’s moving on, Khloe is doing it the best she knows, by showing off an exquisite vehicle, with a shady caption. The Kardashian reality star shared several pictures with her new 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost, from different angles and gave us a glimpse of the luxurious interior. She wrote: “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” which is a very on-the-nose shade towards the NBA star.
But, coming back to the vehicle, Khloe seems to have worked with Champion Motoring instead of the Kardashian's usual dealership, Platinum Motorsport. Champion Motoring is a dealership that usually deals with big names and athletes, and, after her photo shoot, the official Instagram page of the dealership re-shared the set on its Instagram Stories, writing: “#2022RollsRoyceVibes.”
This isn’t the only hint we have that she worked with them for this elegant Ghost. On January 26, the dealership shared a set of pictures of an exact same model, with the same interior, keeping the name of the owner private.
According to the dealership, it’s a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge model, painted white, with a black and white scheme on the interior. It also comes with a Starlight Headliner, and we can notice a lot of carbon fiber on the dashboard and the center console.
There is the company's 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood of the Ghost. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit sends resources to all wheels, delivering 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). The Ghost can accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.8 seconds, with its top speed limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Khloe previously posed with a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and this new Ghost makes the perfect addition to her garage.