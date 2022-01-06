Kim Kardashian Owns Three Out of Ten 2021 Best Builds of Luxury Dealership

The Kardashian family members are notoriously famous for their love of vehicles. Kim Kardashian has a very good relationship with Platinum Group, which just released a top of their favorite builds for 2021, and three out of ten are Kim’s.
With a $1.2 billion net worth, Kim Kardashian may have had a rough start in the entertainment business, but she built herself quite an empire with her companies. At first, she had KKW Beauty, her cosmetics and fragrance company, just like a lot of celebrities out there. Then, she launched shapewear brand Skims in 2019, and these companies are bringing in the big bucks.
For years, she has been collaborating with the Platinum Group dealership, and they surely appreciate the connection. As it looked back at its favorite vehicles, three out of the ten mentioned builds from 2021 are Kardashian’s.
I’m talking about her gray Lamborghini Urus, equipped with a one-of-one Mansory Widebody kit. It also comes with a completely reworked custom yellow interior and upgraded exhaust system, suspension, and dual-block two-piece alloys.
Of course, her “tailor-made” Cadillac Escalade ESV (short for “Escalade Stretch Vehicle”) couldn’t miss from its list. This one has been custom-painted in “KK Silver.”
The last one from Platinum's list belonging to Kim Kardashian is a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost reimagined by Kim K herself, which also comes in gray, in a very special matte silver shade. Its interior boasts bright orange and white.
Among its favorites, Platinum Group also listed a Mercedes-Benz G 500 Brabus, a heavily modified Lamborghini SVJ, and a 2021 Mercedes-Benz S 580 with forged dual block 22” SRX06 wheels with Michelin Tires.
Then, it also added three Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan examples, each more interesting than the next. There’s a golden version, a fully black model with silver accents, and a blue and gray one, the latter claimed to be the most expensive Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan ever built in the U.S.
Between Rolls-Royce Cullinan Mansory units and Kim Kardashian’s rides, you could see where Platinum's preferences lie.
For years, she has been collaborating with the Platinum Group dealership, and they surely appreciate the connection. As it looked back at its favorite vehicles, three out of the ten mentioned builds from 2021 are Kardashian’s.
I’m talking about her gray Lamborghini Urus, equipped with a one-of-one Mansory Widebody kit. It also comes with a completely reworked custom yellow interior and upgraded exhaust system, suspension, and dual-block two-piece alloys.
Of course, her “tailor-made” Cadillac Escalade ESV (short for “Escalade Stretch Vehicle”) couldn’t miss from its list. This one has been custom-painted in “KK Silver.”
The last one from Platinum's list belonging to Kim Kardashian is a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost reimagined by Kim K herself, which also comes in gray, in a very special matte silver shade. Its interior boasts bright orange and white.
Among its favorites, Platinum Group also listed a Mercedes-Benz G 500 Brabus, a heavily modified Lamborghini SVJ, and a 2021 Mercedes-Benz S 580 with forged dual block 22” SRX06 wheels with Michelin Tires.
Then, it also added three Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan examples, each more interesting than the next. There’s a golden version, a fully black model with silver accents, and a blue and gray one, the latter claimed to be the most expensive Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan ever built in the U.S.
Between Rolls-Royce Cullinan Mansory units and Kim Kardashian’s rides, you could see where Platinum's preferences lie.