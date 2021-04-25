Kim Kardashian’s Kiddie Garage Is a New Type of Flex, Impressive Nonetheless

You know you’re rich when you match your kids’ kiddie car to your own. By that reasoning, the richer you are and the more cars you buy, the bigger your kid’s own fleet.
Not that it should come as a surprise in any way, but Kim Kardashian is one of these people – and she’s turning her kids’ garage into a new type of flex. The newly-minted billionaire, reality star and business mogul has taken to social media to show off her kids’ car collection, and it’s probably more impressive than what you can find in the garage of regular mortals.
Kim has four children with rapper Kanye West, so naturally, she would need more than just one kiddie car if she was to avoid permanent and never-ending fights between siblings. But even so, her kids’ car collection is impressive, including a Ford Mustang, a Lamborghini, a couple of Mercedeses, a monster truck, ATVs and tiny kiddie scooters. And there’s no telling if the photo she posted captures the entire collection.
Of course, the kids’ fleet, though worth thousands of dollars, pales in comparison to their mother’s. Kim is far from a car enthusiast or a legit collector (she’s more like a hoarder), but she does buy, own and occasionally drive some of the most expensive, custom and gorgeous models. Most of the time, though, she uses her cars as props for her Instagram photos.
Her latest is a gorgeous, surprisingly elegant, custom Cadillac Escalade ESV by Platinum Motorsports, done in KK Silver. She also owns at least one 2021 Mercedes Benz Maybach GLS, or five of them, if reports that Kanye bought all of them to her as a Christmas present are true.
In September last year, sister Khloe Kardashian also showed off her garage, and it was packed with kiddie cars for daughter True – perhaps even more than what Kim has, considering Khloe only has one child.
If there’s anything the Kardashians love more than shameless self-promotion, media attention, expensive cars and lavish floral displays, it’s showing off their kids’ rides. After all, one must get acquainted with the finest things in life from an early age.
