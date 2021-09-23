Khloe Kardashian Leans on Her “Vroom Vroom” Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Khloe Kardashian, just like the rest of her famous family, has a major crush on cars, and her latest social post post displays the reality star’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
The Kardashian sisters are coming from a wealthy family, as Kim has an estimated $1.4 billion net worth thanks to her business in cosmetics and women’s apparel. Kourtney has a reported net worth of $65 million, and Khloe has gone as far as $50 million. While the entire family loves living lavishly and enjoying expensive vacations on rented islands, they are also fond of investing in cars.
In her collection, Khloe has a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a Mercedes-AMG G63, a Land Rover Range Rover, a Range Rover SVAutobiography, a Lamborghini Aventador LP 740 Roadster, a Rolls-Royce Wraith and a Cullinan.
In a new Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian leaned against her black Rolls-Royce SUV, captioning it “Vroom Vroom,” just days after she went on a drive in it. Earlier this week, she took her daughter, True, to dance lessons in Los Angeles with ex-boyfriend, NFL star Tristan Thompson, as they all wore matching black outfits. You can check out the pictures below.
The SUV from the luxury brand provides Khloe with both performance and comfort, as well as off-road capabilities. The Cullinan is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine, connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It has a power of 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, reaching a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
It also comes with an air suspension that lifts it 40 mm (1.6 inches) to offer additional ground clearance when leaving the tarmac. Brake and acceleration responses adapt for greater control and responsiveness on uneven terrains.
Revealed in 2018, the Cullinan is the brand's first SUV, and it comes with a starting price of approximately $325,000 in the U.S. Its exotic exterior makes for perfect Instagram posts, as Khloe discovered.
In her collection, Khloe has a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a Mercedes-AMG G63, a Land Rover Range Rover, a Range Rover SVAutobiography, a Lamborghini Aventador LP 740 Roadster, a Rolls-Royce Wraith and a Cullinan.
In a new Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian leaned against her black Rolls-Royce SUV, captioning it “Vroom Vroom,” just days after she went on a drive in it. Earlier this week, she took her daughter, True, to dance lessons in Los Angeles with ex-boyfriend, NFL star Tristan Thompson, as they all wore matching black outfits. You can check out the pictures below.
The SUV from the luxury brand provides Khloe with both performance and comfort, as well as off-road capabilities. The Cullinan is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine, connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It has a power of 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, reaching a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
It also comes with an air suspension that lifts it 40 mm (1.6 inches) to offer additional ground clearance when leaving the tarmac. Brake and acceleration responses adapt for greater control and responsiveness on uneven terrains.
Revealed in 2018, the Cullinan is the brand's first SUV, and it comes with a starting price of approximately $325,000 in the U.S. Its exotic exterior makes for perfect Instagram posts, as Khloe discovered.