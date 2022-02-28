Stealthy 2020 Lambo Aventador SVJ Roadster Might Not Care About Ship Fires

After the incredible loss at sea – due to a fire – of the transport ship Felicity Ace there is even talk of Lamborghini reopening the Aventador production lines to re-build the destroyed examples. But there is also an easier way to get your hands on a rare SVJ.
The rumor mill contemplates almost 4,000 VW group vehicles having perished in the incident. That would be some $150 million worth of losses because the Felicity Ace ship was filled with precious Bentley, Porsche, Audi, and even some rare Lambos. However, Aventadors that stand out in any crowd will still be available.
Such as the one showcased by San Diego-based Champion Motoring, the provider of exotics to athletes and other affluent connoisseurs, which has prepared a fashionable Aventador to roast your heart. Sorry, the fire pun was unintended. Anyway, the 2020 model year V12-powered mid-engine supercar is a cool Aventador SVJ LP770-4 Roadster, as far as we can tell.
One that is dressed up in all-black attire as if The Dark Knight himself ordered the factory matte black paintjob. As well as the fully loaded options list, along with the matching black wheels. There are also a few specks of color, just to make sure there is a little bit of contrast on this murdered-out exotic ride. A little crimson – on the brake calipers or inside the cockpit – always goes a long way towards making your Ferrari-owning neighbor a little jealous of the acquisition.
That way, one will also be able to skim the usual mileage question (Champion Motoring notes there is a mere 2k miles/3,219 km on the odometer) when first arriving at the mansion. Unfortunately, as is often the case with these exotics, the dealership has not disclosed the asking price.
Alas, you all know the drill. If one must ask about the quotation for this Lambo Aventador SVJ (Super Veloce Jota) Roadster riddled with Batman vibes... then one probably cannot afford to live a crime-fighting superhero life!
