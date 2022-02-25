autoevolution
Satin Black Lamborghini Aventador Has Signature Red Forgiatos to Match Interior

25 Feb 2022
From being one of Kim Kardashian’s newest favorite cars to getting blown up by an artist, there is nothing a Lamborghini cannot achieve. So, do we need to wonder why these are aftermarket darlings?
For example, it turns out that the mansion-matching gray paint alone on Kim K’s latest rides is well over $100k. Meanwhile, the Lambo blown up by an artist was not an act of revenge, but an NFT project that would auction hundreds of pieces for charity. Oh well, what has become of the world is anyone’s guess.

As such, perhaps a custom Lambo Aventador dressed up in fancy black and with a touch of color is turning out to be one of the sanest ideas of late. It was all done by Sacramento, California-based vehicle specialist Diamond Autosport. And the good folks are showcasing on social media the seemingly perfect satin black on red automotive contrast.

Via the ubiquitous wedge-shaped Italian V12 flagship, of course. The Lamborghini Aventador has become a rather fitting tradition in terms of aftermarket customizations. And yet, they still manage to come up with simple and impactful ideas even after more than a decade since the model’s introduction in production.

That goes to show that Lambo’s Aventador might just be one of Italy’s best automotive blank canvases to make it your own. Just like the C8 Chevy Corvette, if you ask us. Anyway, this Aventador might not be everyone’s cup of tea. For starters, it is another representative of the wrapped aftermarket industry, thanks to its new Satin Black vinyl attire.

Additionally, the Signature Red Diamond aftermarket wheels could lead to some heated polemics. Especially since the design belongs to the cool Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs. Alas, it still clearly matches the interior combination and provides a clean contrast to the dark body...


