Custom LR Defender 110 “Morpheus” Looks Old but It's a Tesla-Swapped ICE Killer

ECD Automotive Design, formerly East Coast Defenders, is a well-known aftermarket outlet that specializes in restoring, enhancing, and personalizing older Land Rovers. However, they are also looking into the future of the restomod business.
Some say that Land Rover’s all-new (L663) Defender has strayed too far off into street comfort and luxury territory. As such, if the new iteration is not up to their liking, they usually do something classic about it. As in purchase an original Defender of the 90 or 110 variety.
And either tinker themselves with it, get it professionally restored, or even restomod-enhanced if money is no object of concern. ECD is a primary U.S. source of projects from the latter category, complete with modern perks and sometimes even some LS-swapped oomph.
Alas, they also know that times they are a-changin' as Bob Dylan once said. As such, alongside custom ICE-powered Land Rover 90, 110, 130, Series IIA, and RRCs (Range Rover Classic), now there is also the option to get them Tesla-swapped. That way, even an older Defender might turn out to be a silent ICE killer.
Their third U.S. conversion to date (after an RRC and another Defender) is “Project Morpheus.” A stylish, timeless blue-and-white Defender 110 that seems ready for any sustainable gala, a night at the Opera, or a muddy adventure. It comes complete with Kahn-sourced, white-matched 18-inch wheels, a roof rack, a full glossy paintjob, and a battery of LED spotlights.
And that is just the exterior. Meanwhile, the interior is even more up-to-date, complete with tan leather upholstery (for all six seats), JL Audio system, Apple CarPlay compatibility, rear A/C, and USB ports throughout. Even better, the powertrain is not something to be trifled with, either.
The company has swapped the old ICE setup for their Tesla-sourced 450-horsepower assembly. It should provide a brisk acceleration of 5.5 seconds (estimated) to 60 mph/96 kph. Along with a driving range capability of up to 220 miles/354 km on a single charge. Then, it can easily take advantage of the Supercharger compatibility...
