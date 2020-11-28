Tesla-Powered Toyota Supra Is a Ludicrous JDM Conversion

It's hard to resist the temptation, so here we go: OMG, is that a Tesla-swapped Supra? Since we're here, the answer to that question is obvious, so you can add this build to the list of old-school performance icons that have been taken down the electric conversion route.
The car lover handling the build (more on this below) ordered the Tesla bits and pieces required for this conversion from California-based specialist Stealth EV. And, as you can notice in the second Instagram post below (use the swipe function), going through all the items on the list requires a bit of time.
Note that the essentials involve the fully-equipped rear subframe out of a P100D, complete with the motor, axles, suspension arms and brakes. So, while the 500+ horsepower output is on the house, the suspension will require a fair share of fabrication efforts, since the Palo Alto machine's hardware doesn't fit the Supra.
The battery, a 90kWh pack coming from a Ludicrous Model S, will be placed under the hood, even though a few of the cells may land in the trunk for better weight distribution - as indicated by the photos we have here, the project is still in the making.
Now, the profile of driver is at least as interesting as that of the machine. As you can notice thanks to the Instagram posts below, this aficionado, whose name is Ryan, enjoys the "stukinthe90s" nickname. And if we take a look at the contraptions take make up this enthusiast's garage, we'll see that he stays true to that label.
Aside from the swap project mentioned above, the list includes a 1997 Supra with a 2JZ sporting a custom turbo and a six-speed manual, a 1992 Acura NSX using two turbos, a 1994 Mazda RX-7 with an LS3 swap, a 1999 R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R with (you guessed it!) a custom turbo, as well as a 2013 Tesla Model S P85+.
Heck, after reading that list out loud one might be tempted to say we should've seen this swap coming...
