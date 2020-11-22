Tesla Quietly Improves Model S Long Range EPA Rating to 409 Miles

This Jaguar Steers Using Aircraft Controls and Turbine Fans on the Hood

Lucid Air. These are the words Elon Musk hates the most these days, more so because the EV startup from Newark is boasting an estimated range of 406 miles at a starting price of $69,900 before the federal tax credit. Tesla couldn’t sit on the sideline any longer, and this brings us to the Model S 12 photos



Coming courtesy of MPGe rating of 116 on the combined driving cycle as opposed to 117 MPGe before this update. At the time of writing, it’s impossible to explain how Tesla improved the range.



Unlocking more of the gross capacity of the battery is one possibility, maybe 96 as opposed to 95 kWh from a total of 100 kWh. More energy-dense cells are another course of action, but Tesla hasn’t confirmed anything in this regard.



The window sticker further includes an energy consumption of 29 kWh per 100 miles, which isn’t too shabby for a full-size sedan that weighs this much and costs $69,420 excluding potential savings. Level up to the Performance, and $91,990 will get you a blistering acceleration of 2.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour. At the very top of the lineup, the Tesla Model S Plaid is available to order for a whopping $139,900.



At the time of reporting, the tri-motor AWD option is listed on the automaker’s website with a “late 2021” delivery date. The reason Tesla is taking its sweet time about it comes in the guise of 4680 cells with a tabless design, arranged in a structural battery pack. The cylindrical cells store five times more energy and increase range by 16 percent according to the Battery Day event presentation.



