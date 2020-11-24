5 Carlos Ghosn Showers Elon Musk and Tesla With Praise, But Not His Former Company

Here’s a Tesla Model S Losing Its Roof on a Chinese Highway

Either because they’re electric or because they’re made by the most unconventional and polarizing carmaker of the moment, when Teslas fail, they make headlines around the world. This is no exception. 3 photos



This time, it’s a



The user who originally shared the video said that it had been given to him by someone else, presumably the couple in the vehicle with the dashcam recording the whole thing. The upside is that no one was hurt: the glass roof didn’t land on anything or hit other cars, and didn’t cause an accident. The driver of the Model S was also uninjured.



Four hours after the video was posted, Tesla offered an explanation for what happened.



“We have contacted the owner of the car as soon as possible and are helping the owner solve the problem as soon as possible,” a translation of the response reads. “After preliminary investigations, the vehicle had undergone roof glass replacement at a third-party authorized repair center. We are currently investigating the cause of the incident.”



The fact that this was an authorized shop means that Tesla can still be held responsible for what happened, but that’s largely dependent on the outcome of the ongoing internal investigation.



As with everything related to the EV maker, this viral video is again polarizing car enthusiasts. On one hand, there are the Tesla supporters who say stuff like this is way more common with ICE (internal combustion engine) cars, so what’s the fuss all about. On the other, there are commenters who point out that, despite Tesla’s many great accomplishments (too many to count), quality control still leaves a lot to be desired.



For the second time in as many months, a Tesla lost its roof while traveling down the highway. The first time it happened, it was a Model Y that had just left a service center , and the issue was acknowledged as a manufacture problem that affected a small batch of vehicles.This time, it’s a Model S losing its top in the most unglorious and potentially dangerous manner. It happened in China on November 22, and video of the incident was posted to Weibo by Car01. From there, it ended up on reddit , on one of the Tesla forums, and spread elsewhere as well.The user who originally shared the video said that it had been given to him by someone else, presumably the couple in the vehicle with the dashcam recording the whole thing. The upside is that no one was hurt: the glass roof didn’t land on anything or hit other cars, and didn’t cause an accident. The driver of the Model S was also uninjured.Four hours after the video was posted, Tesla offered an explanation for what happened.“We have contacted the owner of the car as soon as possible and are helping the owner solve the problem as soon as possible,” a translation of the response reads. “After preliminary investigations, the vehicle had undergone roof glass replacement at a third-party authorized repair center. We are currently investigating the cause of the incident.”The fact that this was an authorized shop means that Tesla can still be held responsible for what happened, but that’s largely dependent on the outcome of the ongoing internal investigation.As with everything related to themaker, this viral video is again polarizing car enthusiasts. On one hand, there are the Tesla supporters who say stuff like this is way more common with(internal combustion engine) cars, so what’s the fuss all about. On the other, there are commenters who point out that, despite Tesla’s many great accomplishments (too many to count), quality control still leaves a lot to be desired.