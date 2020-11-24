5 Inside Elon Musk’s World: He’s Going Mad and Everyone Knows It

Elon Musk Is Officially the Second Richest Man in the World Now

Today is a good day to wake up as Elon Musk. As of this week, he is officially the second richest man in the world, thanks to another surge in Tesla’s share price. 1 photo



Bezos is still at number one as of the time of writing, with $181 billion in net worth. Musk’s net worth has shot by $7.2 billion with the latest surge in Tesla’s share price, all the way to $127.9 billion. Considering he started 2020 as the world’s 35th richest man on the same list, you could say 2020 has not been as bad for Musk as it’s been for the rest of the world, far from it.



Tesla’s current market value is close to $500 billion, and with three-quarters of Musk’s net worth coming from Tesla shares, it makes sense for his net worth to reflect whatever is happening on the market. However, to unlock the maximum payout of $55.8 billion, Musk must build Tesla into a $650 billion company by the year 2028. Which, considering how 2020 has been going, could happen, probably even before that date. To be fair, 2020 has also proven that you can never have too many misfortunes.



As of right now, Tesla is the highest valued



As Bezos would say...



