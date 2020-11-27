Tesla Proudly Showcases Latest Cell and Battery Pack Tech While... Recruiting

Ever since the California-based electric vehicle manufacturer introduced its next-generation, in-house developed, battery cell – the 4680 – the world has been holding its breath to see if it’s real or not. Chances are the company has settled the mystery, right in front of everybody. They showcased the new cell and pack designs on the very page they’re using to recruit new talent.
Even though many still question the sanity of one top manager (a.k.a. Elon Musk), we can’t help but appreciate the strokes of genius the Tesla team manage to achieve. Seriously, what about presenting what is probably the first virtual footage of its all-new 4680 on the recruiting page of the official website?
Tesla has decided to make the “Join the Cell Team” call for good reason, as it’s looking forward to putting into action their newly introduced 4680 battery cells – named after their physical dimensions of 46 mm (1.8 in) in width and 80 mm (3.1 in) in height.
During the September unveiling event, the EV automaker has claimed a raft of improvements for the new cell technology, which should be up to 56% more affordable and bring on a historic 54% range improvement.
That’s a golden potential, and if Tesla manages to churn out enough cells and packs at its Gigafactories, it could disrupt the entire automotive EV sector... all over again. So, instead of slightly ticking the range count from 402 to 409 miles on the Model S, we could be looking at almost incredible gains that would start putting to shame very efficient rivals.
Meanwhile, Tesla is looking to attract new talent for its cell team, showcasing the innovative technology alongside new calls to arms. “To achieve the transition to sustainable energy, we must produce more affordable EVs and energy storage, while building factories faster and with far less investment. The key to this is terawatt-scale battery production and far more affordable battery cells,” reads the announcement placed under a catchy “Tera is the New Giga” title.
We’re looking forward to seeing the first Model 3s equipped with the new cells, as well as the promised more affordable EV models. Battery pack affordability will be a key element in their development cycle, for sure.
