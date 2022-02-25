1970 Pontiac Bonneville Nebraska Barn Find Is Still All Original, Surprisingly Solid

1970 was a pretty big year for the Pontiac Bonneville. Despite marking the final year of the fourth-generation series, the 1970 Bonneville introduced a significant facelift with all kinds of changes, including a new front fascia.
Furthermore, Pontiac made a series of changes under the hood as well, with the Bonneville now coming with a new 455 (7.5-liter) engine that was offered as standard.
If you’re wondering what’s with the Bonneville that we have in our photo gallery, the answer is as simple as it can be: this is a barn find that’s now fighting for a second chance.
eBay seller recordking says they discovered the car in a barn in Nebraska, but now the car is sitting close to Kansas. The current owner says, and the photos seem to confirm, that the Pontiac comes in a very solid condition, with no rust on the body.
This is surprising, to say the least, especially given it’s a barn find we’re talking about here. However, there’s a chance the vehicle has been stored in the right conditions, and this is how the metal didn’t have to withstand any rust invasion.
The engine under the hood is likely to be the aforementioned V8 unit, though the owner says this is something that should be further investigated by a potential buyer. The original Quadrajet carburetor, however, is confirmed to be there, and it only requires minor TLC to run properly.
Clearly, this 1970 Pontiac Bonneville isn’t the kind of car that you come across too often, not to mention finding one in such a solid shape parked in a barn is something that almost never happens.
This is the reason it’s not necessarily the most affordable project car you can find today, as the seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $8,000. The Make Offer button, however, has also been enabled should someone online be interested in other deals.
