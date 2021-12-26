Unique Triumph Bonneville “Type 20” Is the Incarnation of Darkness on Two Wheels

Bujar and Gazmend Muharremi go about their daily business in Southend-on-Sea, a tourist-friendly town from the county of Essex, United Kingdom. The two brothers – both of whom are designers by trade – started fiddling with motorcycles back in 2011, and achieving a harmonious balance between function and form has been their primary goal from the very beginning.
During the first couple of years, motorcycle customization was a mere hobby rather than a full-time occupation that puts food on the table, but this was bound to change in 2013. Having perfected their fabrication skills, Gaz and Bujar felt prepared to pursue their true ambitions, so they’ve purchased tools, rented a dedicated workspace and co-founded what came to be known as Auto Fabrica.
What had followed was an abundance of bewildering projects that earned them the reverence and admiration of moto-loving petrolheads worldwide. The bike we’ll be inspecting in the following paragraphs revolves around a 2008 model from Triumph’s flagship Bonneville lineup, and it’s been commissioned by a client who lives on the other side of the big pond.
DOHC parallel-twin with dual carbs and a displacement of 865cc, the donor is good for up to 66 hp and 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) of torque. Upon reaching the chain-driven rear wheel via a five-speed transmission, the engine’s force leads to a respectable top speed of 110 mph (177 kph).
As fuel-injected Bonnies are infamously difficult to customize due to their mind-bending complexity, this carbureted 2008 variant was the ideal candidate for Auto Fabrica’s eerie makeover. The bike was immediately dismantled after it had arrived at the workshop, then the Muharremi brothers began conceptualizing what the end result would look like.
They consulted with the customer and obtained a green light, so it was time for the customization process to start in earnest. For starters, the AF duo got rid of the Bonneville’s factory gas chamber, replacing it with a bespoke unit that’s been painstakingly manufactured from scratch. The new fuel tank wears a tiny filler cap, and it’s joined by a suede-clad solo saddle at the back.
This item is supported by a loop-style subframe with integrated LED lighting, while a hand-shaped rear fender concludes the bodywork ordeal in style. With these goodies installed, Bujar and Gazmend turned their attention toward the front end, where they’ve fitted a seven-inch LED headlight and unique fork covers with 3D-printed top halves and stainless-steel lowers.
To bring about a substantial dose of additional stopping power, Auto Fabrica’s gurus proceeded to revamp the machine’s front brake with high-end Beringer hardware. In terms of suspension upgrades, the reworked Bonnie features premium fork internals and state-of-the-art shocks, all of which were supplied by the folks over at Maxton Engineering.
Finally, we arrive at the powertrain sector, where you’ll be greeted by foam air filters and higher-spec CR carburetors from Keihin. At the other end of the combustion cycle, the two-wheeled predator (dubbed “Type 20”) received a seamless exhaust system that keeps things looking rad. Last but not least, the entire structure was enveloped in a mixture of gloss-, satin- and matte-black finishes, which is a clever way to add some contrast to a monochromatic color scheme.
During the first couple of years, motorcycle customization was a mere hobby rather than a full-time occupation that puts food on the table, but this was bound to change in 2013. Having perfected their fabrication skills, Gaz and Bujar felt prepared to pursue their true ambitions, so they’ve purchased tools, rented a dedicated workspace and co-founded what came to be known as Auto Fabrica.
What had followed was an abundance of bewildering projects that earned them the reverence and admiration of moto-loving petrolheads worldwide. The bike we’ll be inspecting in the following paragraphs revolves around a 2008 model from Triumph’s flagship Bonneville lineup, and it’s been commissioned by a client who lives on the other side of the big pond.
DOHC parallel-twin with dual carbs and a displacement of 865cc, the donor is good for up to 66 hp and 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) of torque. Upon reaching the chain-driven rear wheel via a five-speed transmission, the engine’s force leads to a respectable top speed of 110 mph (177 kph).
As fuel-injected Bonnies are infamously difficult to customize due to their mind-bending complexity, this carbureted 2008 variant was the ideal candidate for Auto Fabrica’s eerie makeover. The bike was immediately dismantled after it had arrived at the workshop, then the Muharremi brothers began conceptualizing what the end result would look like.
They consulted with the customer and obtained a green light, so it was time for the customization process to start in earnest. For starters, the AF duo got rid of the Bonneville’s factory gas chamber, replacing it with a bespoke unit that’s been painstakingly manufactured from scratch. The new fuel tank wears a tiny filler cap, and it’s joined by a suede-clad solo saddle at the back.
This item is supported by a loop-style subframe with integrated LED lighting, while a hand-shaped rear fender concludes the bodywork ordeal in style. With these goodies installed, Bujar and Gazmend turned their attention toward the front end, where they’ve fitted a seven-inch LED headlight and unique fork covers with 3D-printed top halves and stainless-steel lowers.
To bring about a substantial dose of additional stopping power, Auto Fabrica’s gurus proceeded to revamp the machine’s front brake with high-end Beringer hardware. In terms of suspension upgrades, the reworked Bonnie features premium fork internals and state-of-the-art shocks, all of which were supplied by the folks over at Maxton Engineering.
Finally, we arrive at the powertrain sector, where you’ll be greeted by foam air filters and higher-spec CR carburetors from Keihin. At the other end of the combustion cycle, the two-wheeled predator (dubbed “Type 20”) received a seamless exhaust system that keeps things looking rad. Last but not least, the entire structure was enveloped in a mixture of gloss-, satin- and matte-black finishes, which is a clever way to add some contrast to a monochromatic color scheme.