2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Breaks Through the Camo, Lighter and More Powerful

It’s been a while since the first images of a camo-ed Tiger 1200 surfaced as a preview for the new generation of the model, but just as we were about to give up hope of seeing it in all its glory this year, Triumph took us by surprise and pulled the wraps off the “flagship adventure machine.”
Designed to be no more no less than the “world’s most capable, agile and maneuverable large capacity adventure motorcycle,” the new Tiger 1200 is a serious upgrade from its previous self, coming into this world both lighter and more powerful than before, and in no less than five variants: GT, GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro, and Rally Explorer.
Riding on 19 inches front and 18 inches rear wheels (stock on the GT, GT Pro, and GT Explorer versions, the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer come with a 21 and 18 inches front and rear), the motorcycle is powered by a new 1,160cc triple engine that develops 148 bhp and up to 130 Nm of torque.
That troop is needed to move a machine that is 25 kg (55 pounds) lighter than the previous generation and, says Triumph, 17 kg (37 pounds) “lighter than the closest shaft drive competition.”
The saving in weight was achieved by fitting the bike with a new, lighter chassis, a bolt-on rear aluminum subframe, and a lighter swingarm. The bike’s underpinnings were strengthened with the addition of Brembo brakes and Showa semi-active suspension.
The new Tiger 1200 brings a wealth of changes to the table, and you can have an in-depth look at what that means in the press release section below. We cannot not mention though the fact that the range now has, for the first time, a large 30-liter tank option (GT Explorer), the inclusion of a new 7-inch TFT screen and a keyless system, or the new LED lighting system with DRL.
The new Tiger 1200 will be available in dealerships in the spring of next year, with prices starting at £14,600 (about $19,300) for the Tiger 1200 GT.
