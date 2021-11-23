This Zero-Mile 2006 Triumph Daytona 675 Spent Its Whole Life on Display

3 Custom Triumph Bonneville T100 Is Air-Cooled Aftermarket Artwork at Its Finest



Here’s a bike that really deserves to be described as looking fast while standing still. 9 photos



If the specs listed above happen to intrigue you, then what we’re about to disclose will definitely make your day! This zero-mile 2006 MY Daytona 675 is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, with a top bid of $4,800 (for now). As you might expect, the aforementioned amount doesn’t quite meet the reserve, and you may feel free to surpass it until November 26, when the Today, we’ll be taking the liberty of introducing you to a sublime 2006 Triumph Daytona 675 that’s never been taken for a spin. The unblemished gladiator comes equipped with a liquid-cooled 675cc inline-three mill, featuring dual overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder head. This brutal piece of fuel-injected machinery is mated to a wet multi-plate clutch setup and a six-speed transmission.At about 12,500 howling revs per minute, the three-cylinder spartan will be more than happy to summon 123 untamed ponies. When the engine purrs at 11,750 spins, a healthy torque output of up to 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) will be routed to the rear wheel through an O-ring drive chain.By combining this force with a dry weight of just 363 pounds (165 kg), the Daytona can hit a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph). Additionally, Triumph ’s icon is capable of devouring the quarter-mile sprint in eleven seconds flat. The powertrain hardware sits inside an aluminum twin-spar frame, which is supported by fully-adjustable 41 mm (1.6 inches) inverted forks up front and a piggyback monoshock down south.At twelve o’clock, braking duties are taken care of by twin 308 mm (12.1 inches) floating discs and radially-mounted four-piston calipers. On the opposite end, ample stopping power comes from a 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor and a single-piston caliper. The bike has a fuel capacity of 4.6 gallons (17.4 liters), while its wheelbase measures 1,392 mm (54.8 inches).If the specs listed above happen to intrigue you, then what we’re about to disclose will definitely make your day! This zero-mile 2006 MY Daytona 675 is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, with a top bid of $4,800 (for now). As you might expect, the aforementioned amount doesn’t quite meet the reserve, and you may feel free to surpass it until November 26, when the auction will come to an end.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.