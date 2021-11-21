“Tin Man” Is a Unique BMW R nineT Featuring Monocoque Vestments and Carbon Shoes

5 No Time to Die Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro Hits the Roads as Tiger 900 Bond Edition

4 Triumph Street Twin EC1 Special Edition Comes Straight Out of London's East End

3 You’ve Only Got a Few Days to Bid for This Zero-Mile Triumph Daytona 650

2 1979 Ford Bronco Is in Fact a 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor in Disguise

1 This Numbers-Matching 1973 BMW R75/5 Was Blessed With a Revitalizing Overhaul

More on this:

Zero-Mile 2005 Triumph Rocket III Will Launch You Into the Stratosphere

There are large-displacement motorcycles, then there’s the insane Triumph Rocket III. 9 photos



The mechanical titan is brought to life by a humungous longitudinally-mounted inline-three powerplant, with twelve valves, dual overhead cams, and an astronomical displacement of 2,294cc. At about 5,750 rpm, the liquid-cooled mammoth will spawn as much as 140 hp, while a nefarious torque output figure of 147 pound-feet (200 Nm) will be summoned at 2,500 spins.



To reach the rear five-spoke wheel, the oomph travels via a five-speed gearbox and a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph). On the other hand, the



A pair of 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks are tasked with handling suspension duties up front, and they’re accompanied by preload-adjustable shock absorbers on the other end. At twelve o’clock, stopping power comes from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston calipers, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt thanks to a single 316 mm (12.4 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper.



This wicked berserker is going under the hammer at this very moment, and you’ve still got a few days to submit your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. For now, the top bidder is willing to spend (an insulting) 1,100 freedom bucks on Triumph’s beefy cruiser, but this sum doesn’t meet the reserve – obviously. The Look, cruisers are cool and all, but Triumph ’s barbaric Rocket III is in a league of its own. At the time of its debut back in 2004, this unrelenting behemoth featured the largest engine ever installed on a mass-produced motorcycle, and it was extremely well received. As you browse the photo gallery above, you’ll be greeted by a spotless 2005 variant that’s yet to go on its first ride.The mechanical titan is brought to life by a humungous longitudinally-mounted inline-three powerplant, with twelve valves, dual overhead cams, and an astronomical displacement of 2,294cc. At about 5,750 rpm, the liquid-cooled mammoth will spawn as much as 140 hp, while a nefarious torque output figure of 147 pound-feet (200 Nm) will be summoned at 2,500 spins.To reach the rear five-spoke wheel, the oomph travels via a five-speed gearbox and a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph). On the other hand, the Rocket III is capable of annihilating the quarter-mile sprint in a mere 11.7 ticks, which is quite impressive for a bike that weighs 705 pounds (320 kg) dry!A pair of 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks are tasked with handling suspension duties up front, and they’re accompanied by preload-adjustable shock absorbers on the other end. At twelve o’clock, stopping power comes from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston calipers, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt thanks to a single 316 mm (12.4 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper.This wicked berserker is going under the hammer at this very moment, and you’ve still got a few days to submit your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. For now, the top bidder is willing to spend (an insulting) 1,100 freedom bucks on Triumph’s beefy cruiser, but this sum doesn’t meet the reserve – obviously. The online auction will be open until November 26, so there’s plenty of time to see a more sensible offer.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.