If the Volkswagen ID.BUZZ Looks Like This, It Will Make the VW Bus Proud

We have already seen the Volkswagen ID.BUZZ as a concept, a self-driving test vehicle, and finally as a disguised car that showed up in the ID.5 premiere. While we wait for the German carmaker to officially reveal it in March 2022, the rendering artist Bernhard Reichel helped us see what it will look like with no psychedelic painting. You can see it here.
Reichel cleaned the painting and gave the production ID.BUZZ the two-tone paint people will be able to order when sales start next year. Check the front grille, the rear-view mirrors, the sliding side doors: they’re all there in the renderings. Even the silver color of the upper part of the body was not a personal choice of the rendering artist: it was a tip from the rear-view mirrors on the image of the electric van in disguise. Reichel’s only liberty was in picking different wheels.
It is improbable that the production version of the ID.BUZZ will look much different from what the renderings presented here are showing. With that in mind, the VW T2 would probably be very proud of its electric granddaughter if it could speak.
Based on the MEB, the ID.5 will be produced in Hanover and Chattanooga. It is expected to be one of the largest vehicles on the modular architecture. The concept was 4.94 meters (194.5 inches) long, and it is very plausible that the production version will retain the same measure.
With very short overhangs, the ID.BUZZ will be one of the roomiest vehicles around. That means it may also present one of the largest battery packs in the MEB family even if it cannot carry as much weight as its own – as the Bus could. Blame the battery pack for that, even if none of the buyers focuses on its load-carrying capabilities. The ID.BUZZ should become a versatile lifestyle vehicle as soon as it hits the roads.
