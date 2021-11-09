Triumph Rocket 3 221 Special Edition Is a Matter of Torque

Thruxton RS Ton Up and Street Twin EC1 – these are two of the fresh two-wheelers brought into the spotlight today by British bike maker Triumph, both of them a nod to the nation’s contribution to the motorcycle industry over the years. But there’s a third bike thrown into the mix, and that’s the one we’re here to talk about now.
The busy Tuesday over at Triumph saw a total of three new motorcycles being unleashed into this world, the aforementioned two, but also the one we have here, aptly called 221 Special Edition.
That would be a moniker slapped onto the mighty Rocket 3 in both R and GT configurations, and meant to be a nod to the level of torque the powerful 2,458cc triple engine is capable of generating – 221 Nm of the stuff, the largest value in the world when it comes to a production motorcycle.
As most of you already know, that power goes hand in hand with the 167 ps coming out of the same powerplant to make for one of the most potent two-wheelers presently available.
To make the fact this bike is one for the history books more evident, Triumph launched the 221 Special Edition with its unique paint scheme, comprising Red Hopper on the tank and front mudguard, and Sapphire Black on the headlight bowls, flyscreen, side panels, and rear bodywork.
Other than that, the bike is your usual Rocket 3, if there ever was such a thing, and comes into this world with the full complement of safety features, infotainment, and rider assist as all the standard bikes in the range.
Just like the Thruxton RS Ton Up and Street Twin EC1, the 221 will only be available for a year, but again, we’re not told when it will become available on dealers’ shelves. Pricing for the thing was also not announced.
That would be a moniker slapped onto the mighty Rocket 3 in both R and GT configurations, and meant to be a nod to the level of torque the powerful 2,458cc triple engine is capable of generating – 221 Nm of the stuff, the largest value in the world when it comes to a production motorcycle.
As most of you already know, that power goes hand in hand with the 167 ps coming out of the same powerplant to make for one of the most potent two-wheelers presently available.
To make the fact this bike is one for the history books more evident, Triumph launched the 221 Special Edition with its unique paint scheme, comprising Red Hopper on the tank and front mudguard, and Sapphire Black on the headlight bowls, flyscreen, side panels, and rear bodywork.
Other than that, the bike is your usual Rocket 3, if there ever was such a thing, and comes into this world with the full complement of safety features, infotainment, and rider assist as all the standard bikes in the range.
Just like the Thruxton RS Ton Up and Street Twin EC1, the 221 will only be available for a year, but again, we’re not told when it will become available on dealers’ shelves. Pricing for the thing was also not announced.