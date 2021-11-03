Triumph Shows Off Tiger 1200 Prototype, Camo Still There

At the end of September, we got the chance to experience Triumph’s latest insanity, the Tiger 1200, pretty much stripped of any intentional camo. Sure, the thing was draped in black, and that can be just as effective in concealing stuff, but still, we got a pretty good idea of what the new two-wheeler is all about, at least visually.
The pics we showed you then were captured by our spy photographers, and you can admire them in the attached gallery. The first three however are brand new and come from Triumph itself.
They show one of the prototypes out for testing in the most demanding of environments, still wearing the white stripes that make it difficult for bystanders to have a clear look at what’s different from say the Tiger 900 it is inspired by.
According to the British bike maker, we’re supposed to see in these pics “the incredible new poise and presence of the next generation of Triumph’s flagship adventure machine,” and for what it’s worth that message comes across just fine.
Coming to the world as a brand new model in the Tiger family, the 1200 will be powered by a variant of the three-cylinder engine deployed on the Speed Triple 1200, which in that configuration is rated at 177 hp and 125 Nm of torque.
The modifications made to the engine, alongside the way the chassis was constructed, should bring the bike’s weight down to under 250 kg (551 pounds), making it perfectly suited to tackle all sorts of terrain.
“Developed by our off-road specialists with unstoppable road and off-road performance at the heart of its design, every facet of the new Tiger has been designed with purpose and intent to deliver the most capable large capacity adventure motorcycle available,” Triumph said.
Rumor is the bike maker will pull the veils and drop the camo of the new bike sometime this month, so keep an eye out for more.
They show one of the prototypes out for testing in the most demanding of environments, still wearing the white stripes that make it difficult for bystanders to have a clear look at what’s different from say the Tiger 900 it is inspired by.
According to the British bike maker, we’re supposed to see in these pics “the incredible new poise and presence of the next generation of Triumph’s flagship adventure machine,” and for what it’s worth that message comes across just fine.
Coming to the world as a brand new model in the Tiger family, the 1200 will be powered by a variant of the three-cylinder engine deployed on the Speed Triple 1200, which in that configuration is rated at 177 hp and 125 Nm of torque.
The modifications made to the engine, alongside the way the chassis was constructed, should bring the bike’s weight down to under 250 kg (551 pounds), making it perfectly suited to tackle all sorts of terrain.
“Developed by our off-road specialists with unstoppable road and off-road performance at the heart of its design, every facet of the new Tiger has been designed with purpose and intent to deliver the most capable large capacity adventure motorcycle available,” Triumph said.
Rumor is the bike maker will pull the veils and drop the camo of the new bike sometime this month, so keep an eye out for more.