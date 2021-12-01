Custom-Paint Tiger 900 Rally Pro Is the One-Millionth Triumph Built Since 1990

5 You’ve Only Got a Few Days to Bid for This Zero-Mile Triumph Daytona 650

Back in 1902, a British company called Triumph Engineering decided to enter a new market with the start of production for motorcycles. It did so with a Minerva engine-powered bicycle that marked the start of a journey soon to span for 120 years. 13 photos



As one might have expected, Triumph Motorcycles (in essence a much younger entity, which formed in the early 1980s) is planning to make 2022 a year to remember through a number of dedicated celebrations. And they all kicked off this week, with a very important (and highly conveniently-timed) announcement.







That new factory would be the one in Hinckley, the place where this week the one-millionth motorcycle was produced, an anniversary model that will be at the center of the events planned for the months ahead.



The special bike is a



Aside from the vista of this particular bike, Triumph fans will be treated with all sorts of themed events starting January, “in a series of stories, meet-ups and special events throughout the year.” Exact details on what that means have not been revealed.



