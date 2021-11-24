4 Triumph Street Twin EC1 Special Edition Comes Straight Out of London's East End

Restored 1962 Triumph 5TA Speed Twin Rolls On Fresh Duro Sneakers, Still Looks Ugly

Most of Triumph’s classic entities are a sight to behold, but the same can’t be said for the 5TA. 24 photos



In fact, it is said that dealerships across the U.S. had to remove the beefy rear enclosure altogether, or else it would be virtually impossible to sell these bikes at all. The bathtub ordeal was eventually dropped in 1966, but this also happened to be the Speed Twin’s final year of production. As of today, the 5TA isn’t exactly the most sought-after classic on the market, though there are some folks who would pay a pretty penny for this antique piece of English motorcycling history.



On that note, we have the pleasure of introducing you to a well-kept 1962 model from Triumph’s lineup. About three years ago, the machine was subjected to an extensive makeover at Oakland’s Reliable Cycles, where its Amal carburetor, forks, and brakes have all been rebuilt. Furthermore, the Cali-based enterprise installed a fresh drive chain and grippy Duro tires, along with a modern battery and one shiny two-into-one exhaust.



The Speed Twin’s two-up saddle was reupholstered using top-grade leather, while its oil pump, primary drive, and clutch mechanism have also been refurbished for good measure. Since we’ve covered the essentials, we’ll have you know that Triumph’s ‘62 MY specimen is making its way to the auction block at this very moment.



website before Friday afternoon (November 26), when the bidding deadline will be reached. At this time, the current bid is registered at just over two grand, but we highly doubt that it meets the reserve.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.